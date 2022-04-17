International
https://sputniknews.com/20220417/peruvian-government-considering-introducing-chemical-castration-for-rapists-1094828434.html
Peruvian Government Considering Introducing Chemical Castration for Rapists
Peruvian Government Considering Introducing Chemical Castration for Rapists
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Peruvian government is considering the possibility of introducing chemical castration for rapists in the country amid a recent case of... 17.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-17T07:45+0000
2022-04-17T07:45+0000
world
peru
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104905/46/1049054658_0:151:1600:1051_1920x0_80_0_0_8c51a9599fcce556f373eded7d3ee64f.jpg
"In connection with the heinous case of kidnapping and rape of a three-year-old girl in the city of Chiclayo, which rocked the country, President of the Republic Pedro Castillo has announced that the government is considering the possibility of taking such drastic measures as introducing mandatory chemical castration for rapists of minors, adolescents and women, as is already being done in other countries of the world," the office said in a statement published on Saturday.According to the statement, the measure needs to be approved by the country's parliament before being added to the criminal code.Earlier this week, Peruvian media reported that a three-year-old girl had been kidnapped and raped in the city of Chiclayo in the Lambayeque region in northwestern Peru. The suspect was reportedly arrested on Wednesday. Protests took place in several cities, with outraged residents having burnt an abandoned house where the kidnapper had kept the child.
peru
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104905/46/1049054658_0:0:1600:1200_1920x0_80_0_0_240ff9401d7e547c8222668c2c7be793.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, peru

Peruvian Government Considering Introducing Chemical Castration for Rapists

07:45 GMT 17.04.2022
CC BY 2.0 / John Seb Barber / DSCF8679Peru police ambulance
Peru police ambulance - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2022
CC BY 2.0 / John Seb Barber / DSCF8679
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Peruvian government is considering the possibility of introducing chemical castration for rapists in the country amid a recent case of rape of a three-year-old girl, the office of President Pedro Castillo said.
"In connection with the heinous case of kidnapping and rape of a three-year-old girl in the city of Chiclayo, which rocked the country, President of the Republic Pedro Castillo has announced that the government is considering the possibility of taking such drastic measures as introducing mandatory chemical castration for rapists of minors, adolescents and women, as is already being done in other countries of the world," the office said in a statement published on Saturday.
According to the statement, the measure needs to be approved by the country's parliament before being added to the criminal code.
Earlier this week, Peruvian media reported that a three-year-old girl had been kidnapped and raped in the city of Chiclayo in the Lambayeque region in northwestern Peru. The suspect was reportedly arrested on Wednesday. Protests took place in several cities, with outraged residents having burnt an abandoned house where the kidnapper had kept the child.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала