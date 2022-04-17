https://sputniknews.com/20220417/people-should-expect-uk-queen-not-to-attend-public-events-says-media-1094837250.html

People Should Expect UK Queen Not to Attend Public Events, Says Media

Earlier this week, the Queen reportedly missed the Royal Maundy service for the first time in 52 years, with her son and heir apparent Charles, the Prince of... 17.04.2022, Sputnik International

As British Queen Elizabeth II ended up pulling out of several engagements in recent months due to mobility issues, one palace source warned that people must now start assuming that Her Majesty will not attend public events, Mail on Sunday reports.According to the newspaper, while previously the Queen’s attendance at most engagements had been announced in advance, royal aides are now going to confirm the monarch’s attendance only on the day the event in question takes place.This revelation comes as earlier this week, the Queen missed the Royal Maundy service for the first time in 52 years, with her son and heir apparent Charles, the Prince of Wales standing in for her.The Queen made her latest public appearance on 29 March when she attended the thanksgiving service for Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, her late husband who passed away last year.At the same time, the newspaper points out, the monarch has withdrawn from "several other events historically central to her diary", such as the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph and the annual Commonwealth Service, during the past six months.And in February, the 95-year-old Queen tested positive for COVID-19, although she has since apparently managed to recover from the disease.

