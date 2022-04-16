https://sputniknews.com/20220416/pink-full-moon-illuminates-sky-over-berlin-1094819339.html
'Pink Full Moon' Illuminates Sky Over Berlin
'Pink Full Moon' Illuminates Sky Over Berlin
This year, the "Pink Moon" occurs on the eve of Easter, which is celebrated by Catholics and Protestants on 17 April.
Watch a live broadcast from Berlin, Germany, as April's full moon, dubbed the "Pink Moon" lights up the skies over the city.The so-called "Pink Moon" marks the moment in spring when trees and flowers start to blossom.This time, the full moon not only marks the middle of spring, but it also falls on Easter, which will be celebrated by Catholics and Protestants all over the world on 17 April. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
'Pink Full Moon' Illuminates Sky Over Berlin
This year, the “Pink Moon” occurs on the eve of Easter, which is celebrated by Catholics and Protestants on 17 April.
Watch a live broadcast from Berlin, Germany, as April's full moon, dubbed the “Pink Moon” lights up the skies over the city.
The so-called “Pink Moon” marks the moment in spring when trees and flowers start to blossom.
This time, the full moon not only marks the middle of spring, but it also falls on Easter, which will be celebrated by Catholics and Protestants all over the world on 17 April.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.