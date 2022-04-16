https://sputniknews.com/20220416/jordanians-hold-demonstration-near-israeli-embassy-to-show-solidarity-with-palestinians---video-1094803858.html

Jordanians Hold Demonstration Near Israeli Embassy to Show Solidarity With Palestinians - Video

Jordanians Hold Demonstration Near Israeli Embassy to Show Solidarity With Palestinians - Video

AMMAN (Sputnik) - The people of Jordan have held a demonstration near the Israeli Embassy to show solidarity with the Palestinians, a Sputnik correspondent... 16.04.2022

The protesters chanted: "No Zionism on the Jordanian soil!" and "The Jordanian people are against the normalization [of relations with Israel]!"They also strongly condemned the Israeli crackdown on worshippers at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.On Friday, Palestinian media reported that the Israeli police raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, which is the third holiest site in Islam, and used rubber bullets, noise bombs and tear gas to control the crowd. According to the Red Crescent, 344 Palestinians were injured on Friday in clashes with the Israeli forces in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

