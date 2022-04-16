Jordanians Hold Demonstration Near Israeli Embassy to Show Solidarity With Palestinians - Video

International
Jordanians Hold Demonstration Near Israeli Embassy to Show Solidarity With Palestinians
zionism
jordan
israel
palestinians
solidarity
embassy
jordan
zionism, jordan, israel, palestinians, solidarity, embassy

03:08 GMT 16.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / AHMAD GHARABLIPalestinian Muslims gather at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque complex following Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan on April 15, 2022.
Palestinian Muslims gather at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque complex following Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan on April 15, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / AHMAD GHARABLI
