https://sputniknews.com/20220416/jordanians-hold-demonstration-near-israeli-embassy-to-show-solidarity-with-palestinians---video-1094803858.html
Jordanians Hold Demonstration Near Israeli Embassy to Show Solidarity With Palestinians - Video
Jordanians Hold Demonstration Near Israeli Embassy to Show Solidarity With Palestinians - Video
AMMAN (Sputnik) - The people of Jordan have held a demonstration near the Israeli Embassy to show solidarity with the Palestinians, a Sputnik correspondent... 16.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-16T03:08+0000
2022-04-16T03:08+0000
2022-04-16T03:08+0000
zionism
jordan
israel
palestinians
solidarity
embassy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/10/1094803748_0:286:3133:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1d6578352ed94e81c606942f1194bfca.jpg
The protesters chanted: "No Zionism on the Jordanian soil!" and "The Jordanian people are against the normalization [of relations with Israel]!"They also strongly condemned the Israeli crackdown on worshippers at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.On Friday, Palestinian media reported that the Israeli police raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, which is the third holiest site in Islam, and used rubber bullets, noise bombs and tear gas to control the crowd. According to the Red Crescent, 344 Palestinians were injured on Friday in clashes with the Israeli forces in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.
jordan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/10/1094803748_201:0:2932:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1484d1d6b0de0d7365251036bffe6e83.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
zionism, jordan, israel, palestinians, solidarity, embassy
Jordanians Hold Demonstration Near Israeli Embassy to Show Solidarity With Palestinians - Video
AMMAN (Sputnik) - The people of Jordan have held a demonstration near the Israeli Embassy to show solidarity with the Palestinians, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The protesters chanted: "No Zionism on the Jordanian soil!" and "The Jordanian people are against the normalization [of relations with Israel]!"
They also strongly condemned the Israeli crackdown on worshippers at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.
On Friday, Palestinian media reported that the Israeli police raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque
in Jerusalem, which is the third holiest site in Islam, and used rubber bullets, noise bombs and tear gas to control the crowd. According to the Red Crescent, 344 Palestinians were injured on Friday in clashes with the Israeli forces in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.