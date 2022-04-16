‘Egregious Breach of Refugee Law’: BoJo’s Rwanda Asylum Plan ‘Unacceptable', Says UN Refugee Agency

https://sputniknews.com/20220416/egregious-breach-of-refugee-law-bojos-rwanda-asylum-plan-unacceptable-says-un-refugee-agency-1094816082.html

The UK government’s multi-million pound deal to tackle the cross-Channel migrant crisis by flying asylum-seekers to Rwanda for processing and settlement has drawn outrage and been denounced as “unacceptable” by the UN refugee agency.Gillian Triggs, assistant secretary-general at the United Nations refugee agency, warned that it was a “breach” of international and refugee law.Triggs, an Australian, clarified a similar offshore immigration system set up in her country, where intercepted migrants are transferred to asylum processing centers on Pacific islands such as Nauru.Speaking of the “offshoring” tactic that was also attempted after a migration deal was struck between Rwanda and Israel in 2014 – 2017, she continued:"It is very unusual, very few states have tried this, and the purpose is primarily deterrent - and it can be effective, I don't think we're denying that. But what we're saying at the UN refugee agency is that there are much more legally effective ways of achieving the same outcome."The plan to send Eritrean and Sudanese refugees to Rwanda had been abandoned as ineffective by Israel after they "simply left the country and started the process all over again".‘Breach of Geneva Convention'Boris Johnson’s announced plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing as part of his "New Plan for Immigration" has met with a torrent of criticism from politicians and refugee groups.Lord Alf Dubs suggested the deal breaches the 1951 Geneva convention on refugees.Conservative MPs have largely welcomed the policy, unveiled this week by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Acknowledging the possible legal challenges it entailed, the PM said:Earlier this week, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel signed the historic deal, which presupposes an initial down-payment of £120m ($157 million) to the Rwandan government, during a visit to the East African country’s capital, Kigali.As 181 migrants crowded into six boats had been intercepted in the Channel in the 24 hours to 15 April, according to the UK Ministry of Defence, Patel dismissed criticism that the Rwanda plan was too costly.“The costs right now [of the asylum system] are going to go up and up and up because we can’t stop the boats today or tomorrow. The projections for the summer are incredibly high. Currently, we stand at a bill for taxpayers for over £1.5bn pounds a year and that’ll just go up if we do nothing,” stated Patel.Patel also claimed the plan would be used as a "blueprint" for other countries, such as Denmark.It was also reported on Friday that the Home Secretary issued a "ministerial direction" over the Rwanda deal, thus overruling senior Home Office officials' financial objections to it.In response, a Home Office source was cited by Sky News as saying:The UK Home Office announced on 14 April that the transfer of illegal migrants from the UK to Rwanda could start within weeks, with the first flights taking place in the next few months.

