https://sputniknews.com/20220415/france-starts-investigation-of-sexual-harassment-cases-in-ecole-polytechnique-reports-say-1094785545.html

France Starts Investigation of Sexual Harassment Cases in Ecole Polytechnique, Reports Say

France Starts Investigation of Sexual Harassment Cases in Ecole Polytechnique, Reports Say

PARIS (Sputnik) - The prosecutor's office in the French city of Evry opened an investigation after the results of a survey carried out at the prestigious Ecole... 15.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-15T10:42+0000

2022-04-15T10:42+0000

2022-04-15T10:42+0000

france

sexual harassment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/03/1081971192_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_ea9d889b9a923f78bd9a3e4ddd0edafb.jpg

According to the news service, the university published an online questionnaire in January-February and it received over 2,000 responses. About 23% of female students who took part in the survey said they had been sexually assaulted at least once since the start of their studies at the university. A total of 11 students, 10 of whom are women, indicated they were victims of rape or attempted rape. Another 40 people (7.7% of the women surveyed) said they had a sexual act without their explicit consent.A preliminary investigation for "rape," "sexual assault," "attempted rape and sexual assault" has been launched after a report made by the management of the university.The Ecole Polytechnique is a famous French institution of higher education, specializing in engineering, located in Palaiseau, a southern suburb of Paris.

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france, sexual harassment