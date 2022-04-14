International
British Daesh 'Beatles' Jihadist Found Guilty of Kidnap and Murder of US Hostages in Syria
British Daesh 'Beatles' Jihadist Found Guilty of Kidnap and Murder of US Hostages in Syria
El Shafee Elsheikh was charged with several counts over his role in the murder of American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, as well as their aid... 14.04.2022, Sputnik International
British Daesh "Beatle" El Shafee Elsheikh has been found guilty of conspiring to kidnap and murder several Western hostages in Syria, and now he is facing a life sentence. He was convicted on four counts related to conspiracy to take hostages that led to death, supporting a terrorist group, along with four charges related to the kidnapping and detention of US citizens that led to their death.
British Daesh 'Beatles' Jihadist Found Guilty of Kidnap and Murder of US Hostages in Syria

17:10 GMT 14.04.2022 (Updated: 17:19 GMT 14.04.2022)
El Shafee Elsheikh was charged with several counts over his role in the murder of American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, as well as their aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig.
British Daesh "Beatle" El Shafee Elsheikh has been found guilty of conspiring to kidnap and murder several Western hostages in Syria, and now he is facing a life sentence.
He was convicted on four counts related to conspiracy to take hostages that led to death, supporting a terrorist group, along with four charges related to the kidnapping and detention of US citizens that led to their death.
