International
https://sputniknews.com/20220413/new-us-military-aid-package-to-ukraine-may-include-humvee-armored-vehicles-reports-suggest-1094728489.html
New US Military Aid Package to Ukraine May Include Humvee Armoured Vehicles, Reports Suggest
New US Military Aid Package to Ukraine May Include Humvee Armoured Vehicles, Reports Suggest
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States Department of Defence is considering sending Humvee armoured vehicles to Ukraine alongside other sophisticated military... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-13T09:41+0000
2022-04-13T09:49+0000
humvee
humvee armored vehicle
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102898/50/1028985065_0:260:4908:3021_1920x0_80_0_0_c88a3fa846684cad2425c656ed542cab.jpg
According to the sources, the Biden administration intends to significantly scale up the amount of weapons it provides to Ukraine and, besides Humvees, it is considering supplying Kiev with Mi-17 helicopters, howitzer guns, coastal defence drones, and protective suits for personnel in the event of a chemical, biological, or nuclear attack.Yet the officials noted that the final composition of the aid package remains unclear as it still requires approvals. Later, the unnamed source from the Pentagon told The Washington Post that "Russian-made helicopters would not be included".Earlier reports of the US planning to allocate additional funds to supply Ukraine with weaponry were provided by Reuters, which said that Washington will unveil the package this Wednesday.The anticipated aid package may bring the total amount of Washington's military assistance to Kiev since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine up to $2.45 billion, including $1.7 billion already provided.The Washington Post also reported, citing a senior defence official, that the Pentagon is finalising the weaponry's delivery under an $800 million security assistance package dated 16 March and a $100 million set of Javelin anti-tank missiles approved last week. The official stated that weaponry shipped to Ukraine gets into operation quickly, as "once they get into the transshipment sites, they are palletized and put on trucks, those trucks are picked up by Ukrainian armed forces and taken into Ukraine".On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and supplied lethal aid to the Ukrainian military.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102898/50/1028985065_268:0:4641:3280_1920x0_80_0_0_d68ca07afd3489b7f166e060fecdcaac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
humvee, humvee armored vehicle, ukraine

New US Military Aid Package to Ukraine May Include Humvee Armoured Vehicles, Reports Suggest

09:41 GMT 13.04.2022 (Updated: 09:49 GMT 13.04.2022)
© AFP 2022 / SERGEI SUPINSKY An Ukrainian serviceman sticks an Ukrainian flag on a Humvee at Kiev airport on March 25, 2015 during a welcoming ceremony of the first US plane delivery of non-lethal aid, including 10 Humvee vehicles
An Ukrainian serviceman sticks an Ukrainian flag on a Humvee at Kiev airport on March 25, 2015 during a welcoming ceremony of the first US plane delivery of non-lethal aid, including 10 Humvee vehicles - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / SERGEI SUPINSKY
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States Department of Defence is considering sending Humvee armoured vehicles to Ukraine alongside other sophisticated military equipment as part of a new aid package worth $750 million, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.
According to the sources, the Biden administration intends to significantly scale up the amount of weapons it provides to Ukraine and, besides Humvees, it is considering supplying Kiev with Mi-17 helicopters, howitzer guns, coastal defence drones, and protective suits for personnel in the event of a chemical, biological, or nuclear attack.
Yet the officials noted that the final composition of the aid package remains unclear as it still requires approvals. Later, the unnamed source from the Pentagon told The Washington Post that "Russian-made helicopters would not be included".
© AP Photo / Bagila BukharbaevaU.S. Army soldier walks past a Humvee vehicle at the Karshi-Khanabad air base, Uzbekistan, in this Tuesday, May 28, 2002
U.S. Army soldier walks past a Humvee vehicle at the Karshi-Khanabad air base, Uzbekistan, in this Tuesday, May 28, 2002 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2022
U.S. Army soldier walks past a Humvee vehicle at the Karshi-Khanabad air base, Uzbekistan, in this Tuesday, May 28, 2002
© AP Photo / Bagila Bukharbaeva
Earlier reports of the US planning to allocate additional funds to supply Ukraine with weaponry were provided by Reuters, which said that Washington will unveil the package this Wednesday.
The anticipated aid package may bring the total amount of Washington's military assistance to Kiev since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine up to $2.45 billion, including $1.7 billion already provided.
The Washington Post also reported, citing a senior defence official, that the Pentagon is finalising the weaponry's delivery under an $800 million security assistance package dated 16 March and a $100 million set of Javelin anti-tank missiles approved last week. The official stated that weaponry shipped to Ukraine gets into operation quickly, as "once they get into the transshipment sites, they are palletized and put on trucks, those trucks are picked up by Ukrainian armed forces and taken into Ukraine".
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and supplied lethal aid to the Ukrainian military.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала