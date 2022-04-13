https://sputniknews.com/20220413/nasa-marks-cosmonautics-day-by-commemorating-gagarin-first-space-shuttle-1094718663.html

NASA Marks Cosmonautics Day by Commemorating Gagarin, First Space Shuttle

NASA Marks Cosmonautics Day by Commemorating Gagarin, First Space Shuttle

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - NASA has marked the Cosmonautics Day by commemorating Russia’s Yuri Gagarin and the first Space Shuttle, the space agency said in a... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-13T00:58+0000

2022-04-13T00:58+0000

2022-04-13T00:56+0000

nasa

yuri gagarin

cosmonautics day

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0d/1082612063_0:9:2697:1526_1920x0_80_0_0_db2373af9793b541837b1dfa04237552.jpg

“Today is the International Day of Human Space Flight marking Yuri Gagarin's 1961 first flight and the first Space Shuttle launch in 1981,” the statement said. “As we honor global collaboration in exploration, we're moving forward to the moon and Mars under the Artemis Accords.”On April 12, 1961, Gagarin uttered the now famous phrase "Poyekhali!" (Let's Go!) as the Vostok spacecraft lifted off and took the first person in space. The anniversary of the first cosmonaut's flight is celebrated every year in Russia as Cosmonautics Day and as International Day of Human Space Flight in the rest of the world.The UN General Assembly declared April 12, the day of Gagarin’s space flight, as the International Day of Human Space Flight in 2011.Tuesday also saw the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos detail that Russia would fast-track the training of a Belarusian cosmonaut candidate ahead of the scheduled space launch in fall of 2023.He said the launch would be a show of Russian-Belarusian unity in space exploration. Several ethnic Belarusians have flown to space while on Russian service.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

nasa, yuri gagarin, cosmonautics day