International
https://sputniknews.com/20220413/massive-fire-breaks-out-in-californias-ventura-county-nearby-highway-shuttered-1094719412.html
Massive Fire Breaks Out in California’s Ventura County, Nearby Highway Shuttered
Massive Fire Breaks Out in California’s Ventura County, Nearby Highway Shuttered
A two-alarm fire structure has broken out in Camarillo. Posts on social media from locals reveal the structure to be a hotel that was under construction in the... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-13T02:47+0000
2022-04-13T03:18+0000
california
fire
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
The fire is being reported by the Ventura County's scanner account on Twitter, who says the hotel which was mid-construction has gone up in flames and that additional aerial ladders, as well as at least five more engines are needed on the scene. "Multiple spot fires now being reported. Power lines also on fire," the tweet reads. The hotel was reportedly a four story hotel being built near Las Posas Road and Ventura Boulevard where the Camarillo Premium Outlets are located, as well as other hotels, stores, and restaurants. One Twitter user wrote, "Well there's a structure fire in the Camarillo Outlets... the new hotels that they were building."An unofficial fire news account on Twitter shared a terrifying video of fire department officials working to dose the structure to put out the flames.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
california, fire

Massive Fire Breaks Out in California’s Ventura County, Nearby Highway Shuttered

02:47 GMT 13.04.2022 (Updated: 03:18 GMT 13.04.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Being updated
A two-alarm fire structure has broken out in Camarillo. Posts on social media from locals reveal the structure to be a hotel that was under construction in the city which is located just an hour north of Los Angeles.
The fire is being reported by the Ventura County's scanner account on Twitter, who says the hotel which was mid-construction has gone up in flames and that additional aerial ladders, as well as at least five more engines are needed on the scene.
"Multiple spot fires now being reported. Power lines also on fire," the tweet reads.
The hotel was reportedly a four story hotel being built near Las Posas Road and Ventura Boulevard where the Camarillo Premium Outlets are located, as well as other hotels, stores, and restaurants. One Twitter user wrote, "Well there's a structure fire in the Camarillo Outlets... the new hotels that they were building."
An unofficial fire news account on Twitter shared a terrifying video of fire department officials working to dose the structure to put out the flames.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала