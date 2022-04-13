Massive Fire Breaks Out in California’s Ventura County, Nearby Highway Shuttered
02:47 GMT 13.04.2022 (Updated: 03:18 GMT 13.04.2022)
A two-alarm fire structure has broken out in Camarillo. Posts on social media from locals reveal the structure to be a hotel that was under construction in the city which is located just an hour north of Los Angeles.
The fire is being reported by the Ventura County's scanner account on Twitter, who says the hotel which was mid-construction has gone up in flames and that additional aerial ladders, as well as at least five more engines are needed on the scene.
"Multiple spot fires now being reported. Power lines also on fire," the tweet reads.
View of the hotel construction site fire in #Camarillo, Ventura Co. 5 addl engines & 2 addl aerial ladders requested if available. IC anticipating full collapse of the structure so units are pulling back further. Spot fires reported along US-101. Ventura Blvd @ Los Posas Blvd. pic.twitter.com/xIinFew2UQ— CA Fire Scanner (@CAFireScanner) April 13, 2022
The hotel was reportedly a four story hotel being built near Las Posas Road and Ventura Boulevard where the Camarillo Premium Outlets are located, as well as other hotels, stores, and restaurants. One Twitter user wrote, "Well there's a structure fire in the Camarillo Outlets... the new hotels that they were building."
An unofficial fire news account on Twitter shared a terrifying video of fire department officials working to dose the structure to put out the flames.
#Camarillo #VCFD #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/bMAC8FjOC4— LAC/VNC Scanner🚒🔥 (@SCscanner1) April 13, 2022