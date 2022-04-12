The US on Saturday warned of "arbitrary" COVID-19 measures that would likely take place in response to a recent surge of infections within the locked-down city... 12.04.2022, Sputnik International

US State Department Orders Non-Essential Personnel to Leave Shanghai Amid COVID-19 Surge

Being updated

The US on Saturday warned of "arbitrary" COVID-19 measures that would likely take place in response to a recent surge of infections within the locked-down city of Shanghai, China. Washington also expressed that it would let some staffers leave the Shanghai consulate.