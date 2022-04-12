https://sputniknews.com/20220412/us-state-department-orders-non-essential-personnel-to-leave-shanghai-amid-covid-19-surge-1094687748.html
US State Department Orders Non-Essential Personnel to Leave Shanghai Amid COVID-19 Surge
US State Department Orders Non-Essential Personnel to Leave Shanghai Amid COVID-19 Surge
The US on Saturday warned of "arbitrary" COVID-19 measures that would likely take place in response to a recent surge of infections within the locked-down city... 12.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-12T01:20+0000
2022-04-12T01:20+0000
2022-04-12T01:25+0000
shanghai
covid-19
us state department
evacuation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
shanghai
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
shanghai, covid-19, us state department, evacuation
US State Department Orders Non-Essential Personnel to Leave Shanghai Amid COVID-19 Surge
01:20 GMT 12.04.2022 (Updated: 01:25 GMT 12.04.2022)
Being updated
The US on Saturday warned of "arbitrary" COVID-19 measures that would likely take place in response to a recent surge of infections within the locked-down city of Shanghai, China. Washington also expressed that it would let some staffers leave the Shanghai consulate.