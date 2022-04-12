https://sputniknews.com/20220412/apple-to-face-additional-antitrust-charge-amid-eu-regulators-music-streaming-probe--1094686203.html

Apple to Face Additional Antitrust Charge Amid EU Regulators’ Music Streaming Probe

Apple to Face Additional Antitrust Charge Amid EU Regulators’ Music Streaming Probe

Back in 2019, Spotify filed a complaint with the European Commission alleging that Apple was “acting as both a player and referee” in its enforcement of App... 12.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-12T00:19+0000

2022-04-12T00:19+0000

2022-04-12T00:17+0000

antitrust laws

european commission

european union

apple

spotify

streaming

music

big tech

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094686149_0:153:2925:1798_1920x0_80_0_0_713f1a2f04f8c150b25084e1207ffb5d.jpg

Antitrust regulators in the EU are readying an additional charge against Apple amid a yearslong probe initiated by a March 2019 complaint filed by Spotify, according to a Reuters report citing an individual familiar with the ongoing matter.Spotify has remained firm in its claim that Apple’s policy for managing in-app payments was stifling market competitors with a 30% fee tacked on to in-app purchases for subscription-based companies. Because the fee is nonexistent for subscriptions offered through Apple’s own affiliated apps, Spotify and other music streaming services were more costly for users, despite having similar base prices.The music streaming service pointed out that subscription services not utilizing Apple’s in-app payment system are subject to “a series of technical and experience-limiting restrictions.” Apple has also been accused of locking Spotify and other competitors out of compatibility with company services like Siri, HomePod, and Apple Watch.Just last year, the European Commission issued a preliminary conclusion stating Apple was in breach of competition law and distorted the music streaming market “as it abused its dominant position for the distribution of music streaming apps through its App Store.”“This is done by charging high commission fees on each transaction in the App Store for rivals and by forbidding them from informing their customers of alternative subscription options.”Apple has denied the claims of anti-competitive behavior leveled against the company. It also took specific aim at Spotify, accusing the music streaming service of weaponizing “misleading rhetoric.”

https://sputniknews.com/20200916/spotify-accuses-apple-of-unfair-competition---reports-1080480136.html

european union

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

antitrust laws, european commission, european union, apple, spotify, streaming, music, big tech