https://sputniknews.com/20220411/watch-russian-iskander-system-fires-missiles-during-special-operation-in-ukraine-1094664116.html
WATCH: Russian Iskander System Fires Missiles During Special Operation in Ukraine
WATCH: Russian Iskander System Fires Missiles During Special Operation in Ukraine
The special operation in Ukraine began at the end of February, as Moscow aimed to stop the eight-year-long war in Donbass. Russian forces have been targeting... 11.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-11T07:44+0000
2022-04-11T07:44+0000
2022-04-11T07:44+0000
situation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
iskander ballistic missile
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094664211_0:0:1265:713_1920x0_80_0_0_eb806ff235508d710d11c189fda4fe93.png
The Russian Ministry of Defence has published a vide demonstrating Iskander ballistic missile systems in action during the special operation in Ukraine. The footage shows an operator launching the missile, as it flies off to hit its target, leaving a fiery trail of smoke in its wake.Over the past month, Russian forces have been using Iskander missiles to eliminate Ukrainian command posts, fuel and weapons storage, missile defences, and other military objects.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094664211_108:0:1115:755_1920x0_80_0_0_c81261772203e45a22a5d280ba776d5b.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
russia, ukraine, iskander ballistic missile
WATCH: Russian Iskander System Fires Missiles During Special Operation in Ukraine
The special operation in Ukraine began at the end of February, as Moscow aimed to stop the eight-year-long war in Donbass. Russian forces have been targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure with high-precision weapons.
The Russian Ministry of Defence has published a vide demonstrating Iskander ballistic missile systems in action during the special operation in Ukraine. The footage shows an operator launching the missile, as it flies off to hit its target, leaving a fiery trail of smoke in its wake.
Over the past month, Russian forces have been using Iskander missiles to eliminate Ukrainian command posts, fuel and weapons storage, missile defences, and other military objects.