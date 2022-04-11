https://sputniknews.com/20220411/watch-russian-iskander-system-fires-missiles-during-special-operation-in-ukraine-1094664116.html

WATCH: Russian Iskander System Fires Missiles During Special Operation in Ukraine

The special operation in Ukraine began at the end of February, as Moscow aimed to stop the eight-year-long war in Donbass. Russian forces have been targeting... 11.04.2022, Sputnik International

The Russian Ministry of Defence has published a vide demonstrating Iskander ballistic missile systems in action during the special operation in Ukraine. The footage shows an operator launching the missile, as it flies off to hit its target, leaving a fiery trail of smoke in its wake.Over the past month, Russian forces have been using Iskander missiles to eliminate Ukrainian command posts, fuel and weapons storage, missile defences, and other military objects.

