WATCH: Russian Iskander System Fires Missiles During Special Operation in Ukraine

Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
The Russian Ministry of Defence has published a vide demonstrating Iskander ballistic missile systems in action during the special operation in Ukraine. The footage shows an operator launching the missile, as it flies off to hit its target, leaving a fiery trail of smoke in its wake.Over the past month, Russian forces have been using Iskander missiles to eliminate Ukrainian command posts, fuel and weapons storage, missile defences, and other military objects.
07:44 GMT 11.04.2022
Footage released by the Russian MoD showing Iskander operational-tactical missile systems during the special military operation in Ukraine
© Sputnik
