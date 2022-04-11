https://sputniknews.com/20220411/top-eu-diplomat-borrell-holds-briefing-after-foreign-affairs-council-meeting-in-luxembourg-1094668231.html

Top EU Diplomat Borrell Holds Briefing After Foreign Affairs Council Meeting in Luxembourg

The ministers of the EU countries arrived in Luxembourg to discuss questions of security, such as the crisis in Ukraine, and the upheavals in Mali, Libya and... 11.04.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik comes live from Luxembourg, where High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, is holding a press conference after the Foreign Affairs Council meeting.Previously, Borrell said that ministers would discuss possible steps regarding the Russian special operation in Ukraine, weighing the “effectiveness of sanctions” and considering what further steps to take.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

