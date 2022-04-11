https://sputniknews.com/20220411/russian-mod-kiev-prepares-new-provocations-to-accuse-russia-of-violence-against-ukrainian-civilians-1094679329.html

Russian MoD: Kiev Prepares New Provocations to Accuse Russia of Violence Against Ukrainian Civilians

Russian MoD: Kiev Prepares New Provocations to Accuse Russia of Violence Against Ukrainian Civilians

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier slammed the provocations in Ukraine's Bucha and Kramatorsk as outrageous, saying they were staged by Ukraine... 11.04.2022, Sputnik International

Kiev is preparing new provocations with a goal to accuse Russia of violence against Ukrainian civilians in the Sumy region, according to the head of Russia's National Defense Management Centre, Mikhail Mizintsev. He said that the "staged provocations" in the north-eastern region of Ukraine are being prepared by the Kiev regime under guidance of British special services.Mizintsev went on to break down the scenario of the provocation, saying that "British directors" are collecting bodies in the basement of a residential building in one of the towns in the Sumy region, with the corpses to be presented later as the alleged victims of the Russian troops. According to the scenario, Mizintsev said, the Russian military allegedly committed mass killings and atrocities when leaving the region.He pointed out that the Russian troops left the region in question around three weeks ago, on 20 March.The top Russian military official went on to say that French gendarmes who have arrived in Ukraine will engage in hiding war crimes committed by forces loyal to Kiev and making accusations against Russia.According to Mizintsev, they will focus mainly on concealing "numerous war crimes against the population of Ukraine", particularly of Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, that were committed by the Ukrainian authorities over the past eight years, as well as the fabrication of charges against the Russian armed forces.The information about the new provocations being prepared by Kiev was transferred by Moscow to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanskiy, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations, said on Monday as he spoke at the UN Security Council.He also referred to the earlier provocation in Bucha, saying that more evidence emerges pointing at the fact that the situation in this Ukrainian city was staged.

