Kiev Prepares New Provocations to Accuse Russia of Violence Against Ukrainian Civilians, Russian MoD Says
Russian MoD: Kiev Prepares New Provocations to Accuse Russia of Violence Against Ukrainian Civilians
Russian MoD: Kiev Prepares New Provocations to Accuse Russia of Violence Against Ukrainian Civilians
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier slammed the provocations in Ukraine's Bucha and Kramatorsk as outrageous, saying they were staged by Ukraine
ukraine, russia, uk

Russian MoD: Kiev Prepares New Provocations to Accuse Russia of Violence Against Ukrainian Civilians

15:25 GMT 11.04.2022 (Updated: 16:13 GMT 11.04.2022)
© REUTERS / ALKIS KONSTANTINIDISA Ukrainian soldier stands in front of a destroyed Russian tank in an abandoned Russian army position, in the village of Malaya Rohan in the Kharkov region, Ukraine, April 9, 2022
A Ukrainian soldier stands in front of a destroyed Russian tank in an abandoned Russian army position, in the village of Malaya Rohan in the Kharkov region, Ukraine, April 9, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2022
© REUTERS / ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS
Being updated
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier slammed the provocations in Ukraine's Bucha and Kramatorsk as outrageous, saying they were staged by Ukraine specifically for western media.
Kiev is preparing new provocations with a goal to accuse Russia of violence against Ukrainian civilians in the Sumy region, according to the head of Russia's National Defense Management Centre, Mikhail Mizintsev.
He said that the "staged provocations" in the north-eastern region of Ukraine are being prepared by the Kiev regime under guidance of British special services.

"Representatives of Ukrainian and western media have been invited to the city of Seredina-Buda in the Sumy region, which was previously under the control of Russian troops, to film the staged stories," Mizintsev said during a briefing. "At the same time, to conceal the provocation and prevent it from being exposed by real witnesses, a curfew was introduced in the city, and the local population was forcibly evicted from the places where filming is set to take place."

Mizintsev went on to break down the scenario of the provocation, saying that "British directors" are collecting bodies in the basement of a residential building in one of the towns in the Sumy region, with the corpses to be presented later as the alleged victims of the Russian troops. According to the scenario, Mizintsev said, the Russian military allegedly committed mass killings and atrocities when leaving the region.
"A yet another fake will be promoted by the Western media in the very near future," Mizintsev said. "Its goal is to further inflame Russophobia amid the rapidly developing economic crisis in Europe."
He pointed out that the Russian troops left the region in question around three weeks ago, on 20 March.

"If such events were to happen in reality, they would become public during such a long period of time," he said.

The top Russian military official went on to say that French gendarmes who have arrived in Ukraine will engage in hiding war crimes committed by forces loyal to Kiev and making accusations against Russia.
According to Mizintsev, they will focus mainly on concealing "numerous war crimes against the population of Ukraine", particularly of Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, that were committed by the Ukrainian authorities over the past eight years, as well as the fabrication of charges against the Russian armed forces.
The information about the new provocations being prepared by Kiev was transferred by Moscow to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanskiy, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations, said on Monday as he spoke at the UN Security Council.
He also referred to the earlier provocation in Bucha, saying that more evidence emerges pointing at the fact that the situation in this Ukrainian city was staged.
