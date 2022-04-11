https://sputniknews.com/20220411/indian-diamond-industry-suffering-from-sanctions-imposed-on-russias-alrosa-trade-union-says-1094677007.html

Indian Diamond Industry Suffering From Sanctions Imposed on Russia's Alrosa, Trade Union Says

Working hours have been reduced from 12 to eight hours, which directly affects wages of up to one million workers.India imports about 10% of Alrosa's total production of rough diamonds, the media noted.Alrosa is the world's largest producer of diamonds, accounting for 27% of the world and 95% of Russian diamond production. Alrosa's sales volume of rough and polished diamonds reached 4.2 billion dollars last year.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the US and the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

