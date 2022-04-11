https://sputniknews.com/20220411/bojo-agrees-with-chancellor-sunaks-request-for-independent-probe-into-his-financial-declarations-1094670152.html

BoJo Agrees With Chancellor Sunak's Request for Independent Probe Into His Financial Declarations

BoJo Agrees With Chancellor Sunak's Request for Independent Probe Into His Financial Declarations

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has okayed a request by Chancellor Rishi Sunak to launch an independent probe into his financial declarations.They added that the PM is "confident that all the appropriate declarations were followed".The statement followed Sunak's letter to the UK prime minister, in which the chancellor called for a government investigation into whether all his interests were "appropriately declared" amid a scandal over his spouse's "non-dom" status.It was followed by Sunak tweeting that he had "always followed the rules" and that he hopes "such a review" by Lord Geidt "will provide further clarity" on his declarations of interests.The chancellor previously hit back at "smears" about his millionaire wife over her non-domicile tax status, saying that she's a private citizen with her own career and independent investments. He also claimed that "every single penny that she earns in the UK she pays UK taxes on". British opposition politicians have grilled Sunak demanding more details about his wife's finances after her "non-dom" status was confirmed. This status allows those who aren't permanent residents to avoid UK taxes on money made overseas.

