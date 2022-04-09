https://sputniknews.com/20220409/landslide-in-northwestern-colombia-leaves-13-people-dead-1094604658.html

Landslide in Northwestern Colombia Leaves 13 People Dead

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - At least 13 people have died as a result of a landslide that hit a miners' camp in the northwestern Colombian department of Antioquia... 09.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-09T00:05+0000

2022-04-09T00:05+0000

2022-04-09T00:11+0000

landslides

colombia

rescue

mining

flood

"The death toll from the landslide has risen to 13 people. The response teams continue the search and rescue operation to find one missing person," the rescue service said.The landslide hit the camp of the Canadian mining company Fenix Oro Gold. One of the miners told Colombian media that the victims were employees of the company.The disaster was caused by heavy rains.

colombia

2022

News

