https://sputniknews.com/20220409/landslide-in-northwestern-colombia-leaves-13-people-dead-1094604658.html
Landslide in Northwestern Colombia Leaves 13 People Dead
Landslide in Northwestern Colombia Leaves 13 People Dead
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - At least 13 people have died as a result of a landslide that hit a miners' camp in the northwestern Colombian department of Antioquia... 09.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-09T00:05+0000
2022-04-09T00:05+0000
2022-04-09T00:11+0000
landslides
colombia
rescue
mining
flood
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/09/1094604632_0:25:1280:745_1920x0_80_0_0_ed7a481e283cae90f3fa96bb9039dc7d.jpg
"The death toll from the landslide has risen to 13 people. The response teams continue the search and rescue operation to find one missing person," the rescue service said.The landslide hit the camp of the Canadian mining company Fenix Oro Gold. One of the miners told Colombian media that the victims were employees of the company.The disaster was caused by heavy rains.
colombia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/09/1094604632_60:0:1196:852_1920x0_80_0_0_826f7a4a0a74ea51961a155853df15bc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
landslides, colombia, rescue, mining, flood
Landslide in Northwestern Colombia Leaves 13 People Dead
00:05 GMT 09.04.2022 (Updated: 00:11 GMT 09.04.2022)
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - At least 13 people have died as a result of a landslide that hit a miners' camp in the northwestern Colombian department of Antioquia, the regional rescue service said.
"The death toll from the landslide has risen to 13 people. The response teams continue the search and rescue operation to find one missing person," the rescue service said
.
The landslide hit the camp of the Canadian mining company Fenix Oro Gold. One of the miners told Colombian media that the victims were employees of the company.
The disaster was caused by heavy rains.