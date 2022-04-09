International
https://sputniknews.com/20220409/landslide-in-northwestern-colombia-leaves-13-people-dead-1094604658.html
Landslide in Northwestern Colombia Leaves 13 People Dead
Landslide in Northwestern Colombia Leaves 13 People Dead
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - At least 13 people have died as a result of a landslide that hit a miners' camp in the northwestern Colombian department of Antioquia... 09.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-09T00:05+0000
2022-04-09T00:11+0000
landslides
colombia
rescue
mining
flood
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/09/1094604632_0:25:1280:745_1920x0_80_0_0_ed7a481e283cae90f3fa96bb9039dc7d.jpg
"The death toll from the landslide has risen to 13 people. The response teams continue the search and rescue operation to find one missing person," the rescue service said.The landslide hit the camp of the Canadian mining company Fenix Oro Gold. One of the miners told Colombian media that the victims were employees of the company.The disaster was caused by heavy rains.
colombia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/09/1094604632_60:0:1196:852_1920x0_80_0_0_826f7a4a0a74ea51961a155853df15bc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
landslides, colombia, rescue, mining, flood

Landslide in Northwestern Colombia Leaves 13 People Dead

00:05 GMT 09.04.2022 (Updated: 00:11 GMT 09.04.2022)
© REUTERS / GOVERNMENT OF ANTIOQUIAAn aerial view taken from an overflight by Antioquia Governor Anibal Gaviria of the area affected by a flash flood that flooded a gold mine and left at least 10 dead, in Abriaqui, Colombia April 7, 2022.
An aerial view taken from an overflight by Antioquia Governor Anibal Gaviria of the area affected by a flash flood that flooded a gold mine and left at least 10 dead, in Abriaqui, Colombia April 7, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2022
© REUTERS / GOVERNMENT OF ANTIOQUIA
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - At least 13 people have died as a result of a landslide that hit a miners' camp in the northwestern Colombian department of Antioquia, the regional rescue service said.
"The death toll from the landslide has risen to 13 people. The response teams continue the search and rescue operation to find one missing person," the rescue service said.
The landslide hit the camp of the Canadian mining company Fenix Oro Gold. One of the miners told Colombian media that the victims were employees of the company.
The disaster was caused by heavy rains.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала