https://sputniknews.com/20220408/ukrainian-security-service-involved-in-illicit-network-of-drug-labs-in-russia-detainees-reveal-1094565992.html

Ukrainian Security Service Involved in Illicit Network of Drug Labs in Russia, Detainees Reveal

Ukrainian Security Service Involved in Illicit Network of Drug Labs in Russia, Detainees Reveal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Security Service of Ukraine or SBU has operated illicit drug laboratories in Russia, run by people who had gone through a polygraph test... 08.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-08T04:00+0000

2022-04-08T04:00+0000

2022-04-08T04:00+0000

russia

ukraine

drugs

drug lab

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/15961/30/159613048_0:0:3061:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_4efd407ddfaec6edfbbe0b67854dbef0.jpg

According to Alexander P., a Ukrainian national who was responsible for setting up one such laboratory in the Moscow region and has been detained since 2020, a familiar SBU officer suggested he go to Russia and get into the drug trade.Before leaving, Alexander had to take a lie detector test to determine whether or not he was suitable for the job. He was then given a special phone to contact his supervisors with and sent to Moscow, where he got in touch with several other Ukrainian nationals, after which they received their first instructions.They were ordered to rent a house in the Moscow region, then buy a car and chemical equipment with the money received through bank cards registered under fake names. "Pavel [one of the members] was mailed fake Russian documents which he used to receive a parcel with several dozens bank cards, to which the money was transferred. We were then instructed what kind of drugs to manufacture — the so-called salts, synthetic drugs — and how. We could produce five kilograms of drugs a day, meaning our daily profit could be roughly 10 million rubles ($127,000)," the man said, adding that he and his group were only involved in manufacturing while their Ukrainian handlers did the distribution. This account is corroborated by another member of the Ukrainian drug ring, Alexander Z., whose role was to procure chemicals for drug production. According to Alexander, every member received a cover before going to Russia. According to Alexander P., it's almost impossible to quit this business voluntarily: the supersivors threatened them and "punished" those who wanted to leave by beating or depriving them of cash.Alexander Z. confirmed this, recalling how he once had an argument with one of the curators and threatened to give up everything and go back to Ukraine. When asked why the SBU would set up drug laboratories in Russia, Alexander Z. suggested that the money from the sale of drugs could go to the military needs of Ukraine. “Production of drugs in Russia earns you big money, which could go anywhere, for example, to pay for mercenaries. [...] And maybe the fact that we were detained in Russia is not the worst way out of this mess,” he sums up.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, ukraine, drugs, drug lab