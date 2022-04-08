https://sputniknews.com/20220408/ukrainian-crisis-hits-indias-economy-as-rbi-projects-lower-growth-and-higher-inflation-1094580072.html

Ukrainian Crisis Hits India's Economy as RBI Projects Lower Growth and Higher Inflation

Ukrainian Crisis Hits India's Economy as RBI Projects Lower Growth and Higher Inflation

The Ukrainian crisis has started to make a dent in developing economies like India, which are still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. The rise in crude oil... 08.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-08T12:00+0000

2022-04-08T12:00+0000

2022-04-08T12:00+0000

india

reserve bank of india (rbi)

narendra modi

ukraine

military operation

crude oil

inflation

economic growth

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103782/36/1037823654_0:41:4419:2526_1920x0_80_0_0_8ab0b4c3686a08372c502bb909cfc6e0.jpg

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) — the country's central bank -- revised the growth forecast and inflation outlook for the $3 trillion economy in the first monetary policy announcement of the current financial year on Friday.Inflation for the fiscal year 2022-2023 is now projected at 5.7%, up from the 4.5% forecast in the February meeting.The governor said that the rise in crude oil prices due to the Russia-Ukraine situation poses "the biggest risk to India's economic prospects".Brent crude prices crossed $130 per barrel on 8 March and have hovered in the $100-120 range since mid-March.Forecasts anticipate a crude oil price of $100 per barrel this year, representing $25 jump over earlier estimates.If the inflation outlook is raised, the RBI slashed the economy's growth forecast to 7.2%, down from February's projection of 7.8%.The Indian economy had witnessed an 8.9% growth rate in 2021-22 (ending March 2022), above its pre-pandemic (2019-20) level by just 1.8%.Nevertheless, the governor said that the RBI is not hostage to any rule book, and no option is off the table when the need of the hour is to safeguard the economy.In the sequence of priorities, RBI now puts inflation before growth. "The time is appropriate to prioritise inflation ahead of growth," Shaktikanta Das said.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

india, reserve bank of india (rbi), narendra modi, ukraine, military operation, crude oil, inflation, economic growth