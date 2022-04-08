https://sputniknews.com/20220408/south-korean-helicopters-crash-leaves-2-people-dead-1-missing-reports-say-1094584101.html

South Korean Helicopter's Crash Leaves 2 People Dead, 1 Missing, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A helicopter of the Korea Coast Guard crashed into the waters of the southern island of Mara on Friday, South Korean Yonhap news agency... 08.04.2022, Sputnik International

According to reports, a US-manufactured Sikorsky S-92 helicopter that carried four crew member fell in the waters 370 kilometres (230 miles) southwest of Mara on Friday at 13:32 (04:32 GMT). The crash happened shortly after the helicopter took off on its way to Busan.The new outlet noted that currently 17 vessels, including a navy warship, coast guard boats and private fishing boats, are searching for the missing crew member.

