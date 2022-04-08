https://sputniknews.com/20220408/france-police-op-underway-as-man-attacks-sexton-at-toulouse-cathedral---media-1094583343.html

France: Police Op Underway as Man Attacks Sexton at Toulouse Cathedral - Media

A security cordon has been set up in central Toulouse amid the police operation. 08.04.2022, Sputnik International

A police operation is underway in Toulouse after an unidentified man attacked a sexton in the Saint-Etienne cathedral in the city centre, according to BFM TV. There are no injuries, according to reports. The cathedral has been evacuated."A man came in with a parcel under his arm. I took him for a delivery man. He crossed the nave and put the parcel in front of the altar steps. He jostled me, he said something and he left", the sexton told an AFP correspondent.A bomb squad has arrived at the site of the incident, according to reports.Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter that there was a "police operation in downtown Toulouse" asking people to avoid the area, and about 45 minutes later he added that the operation was "over, no casualties".The police are investigating the incident.

