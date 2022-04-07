https://sputniknews.com/20220407/tesla-recalls-over-127700-model-3-cars-in-china-over-inverter-defects--chinese-regulator-1094556519.html

Tesla Recalls Over 127,700 Model 3 Cars in China Over Inverter Defects – Chinese Regulator

Tesla Recalls Over 127,700 Model 3 Cars in China Over Inverter Defects – Chinese Regulator

BEIJING (Sputnik) - US vehicle producer Tesla is recalling over 127,700 Model 3 vehicles in China after defects were detected in the rear motor inverter, the... 07.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-07T12:46+0000

2022-04-07T12:46+0000

2022-04-07T12:47+0000

world

tesla

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0e/1082335221_0:72:2048:1224_1920x0_80_0_0_372ef4212b7c75991092eb975ff47f5f.jpg

The recall incorporates cars produced from 11 January 2019 to 25 January this year, including 34,207 vehicles imported to China and 93,578 manufactured in China. The auto recall process was launched on 7 April.SAMR said that the current recall of cars stems from probable minor manufacturing defects in the power components of the rear electric motor inverter that could cause it to malfunction. If the malfunction occurs while parked, the car may not start, and while driving, it will cause the car's engine to lose power. The deficiency may heighten the risk of collision with other vehicles and poses a safety threat.Tesla offices in Beijing and Shanghai will contact owners of the cars to be recalled, with all repair work and software update to be provided free of charge. SAMR called on car owners to drive with discretion and to apply to the Tesla service centre as soon as possible.Tesla was founded in 2003 as a developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and related technologies. The company headquarters are located in Austin, Texas.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, tesla, china