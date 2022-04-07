https://sputniknews.com/20220407/tesla-recalls-over-127700-model-3-cars-in-china-over-inverter-defects--chinese-regulator-1094556519.html
Tesla Recalls Over 127,700 Model 3 Cars in China Over Inverter Defects – Chinese Regulator
Tesla Recalls Over 127,700 Model 3 Cars in China Over Inverter Defects – Chinese Regulator
BEIJING (Sputnik) - US vehicle producer Tesla is recalling over 127,700 Model 3 vehicles in China after defects were detected in the rear motor inverter, the... 07.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-07T12:46+0000
2022-04-07T12:46+0000
2022-04-07T12:47+0000
world
tesla
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0e/1082335221_0:72:2048:1224_1920x0_80_0_0_372ef4212b7c75991092eb975ff47f5f.jpg
The recall incorporates cars produced from 11 January 2019 to 25 January this year, including 34,207 vehicles imported to China and 93,578 manufactured in China. The auto recall process was launched on 7 April.SAMR said that the current recall of cars stems from probable minor manufacturing defects in the power components of the rear electric motor inverter that could cause it to malfunction. If the malfunction occurs while parked, the car may not start, and while driving, it will cause the car's engine to lose power. The deficiency may heighten the risk of collision with other vehicles and poses a safety threat.Tesla offices in Beijing and Shanghai will contact owners of the cars to be recalled, with all repair work and software update to be provided free of charge. SAMR called on car owners to drive with discretion and to apply to the Tesla service centre as soon as possible.Tesla was founded in 2003 as a developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and related technologies. The company headquarters are located in Austin, Texas.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0e/1082335221_160:0:1888:1296_1920x0_80_0_0_c57c917ec5dae8de1169254ab35f6b72.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
world, tesla, china
Tesla Recalls Over 127,700 Model 3 Cars in China Over Inverter Defects – Chinese Regulator
12:46 GMT 07.04.2022 (Updated: 12:47 GMT 07.04.2022)
BEIJING (Sputnik) - US vehicle producer Tesla is recalling over 127,700 Model 3 vehicles in China after defects were detected in the rear motor inverter, the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said on Thursday.
The recall incorporates cars produced from 11 January 2019 to 25 January this year, including 34,207 vehicles imported to China and 93,578 manufactured in China. The auto recall process was launched on 7 April.
SAMR said that the current recall of cars stems from probable minor manufacturing defects in the power components of the rear electric motor inverter that could cause it to malfunction. If the malfunction occurs while parked, the car may not start, and while driving, it will cause the car's engine to lose power. The deficiency may heighten the risk of collision with other vehicles and poses a safety threat.
Tesla offices in Beijing and Shanghai will contact owners of the cars to be recalled, with all repair work and software update to be provided free of charge. SAMR called on car owners to drive with discretion and to apply to the Tesla service centre
as soon as possible.
Tesla was founded in 2003 as a developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and related technologies. The company headquarters are located in Austin, Texas.