EU Envoys Agree on 5th Package of Sanctions Against Russia
EU Envoys Agree on 5th Package of Sanctions Against Russia
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The permanent representatives of EU member states agreed on Thursday agreed on the fifth package of anti-Russian sanctions in connection with the situation in Ukraine, the French delegation, which currently holds EU presidency, said.
The sanctions are expected to be published in the EU Official Journal on Friday, after which they will take effect.
EU Envoys Agree on 5th Package of Sanctions Against Russia
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The permanent representatives of EU member states agreed on Thursday agreed on the fifth package of anti-Russian sanctions in connection with the situation in Ukraine, the French delegation, which currently holds EU presidency, said.
The sanctions are expected to be published in the EU Official Journal on Friday, after which they will take effect.
The new package of EU sanctions against Russia will include freezing the assets of several Russian banks, a ban on coal imports from Russia, and an arms embargo on Russia.
The new sanctions will also include a ban on access to EU ports for ships under the Russian flag, as well as restrictions on trucking companies in Russia and Belarus.
The sacntions will affect businessmen, journalists, representatives of the security forces and the military.