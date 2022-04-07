https://sputniknews.com/20220407/eu-envoys-agree-on-5th-package-of-sanctions-against-russia-1094570009.html

EU Envoys Agree on 5th Package of Sanctions Against Russia

EU Envoys Agree on 5th Package of Sanctions Against Russia

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The permanent representatives of EU member states agreed on Thursday agreed on the fifth package of anti-Russian sanctions in connection... 07.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-07T20:45+0000

2022-04-07T20:45+0000

2022-04-07T20:45+0000

russia

russophobia

sanctions

eu

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082088552_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d01b047d9097579564288a14e2d089e8.jpg

The sanctions are expected to be published in the EU Official Journal on Friday, after which they will take effect.The new package of EU sanctions against Russia will include freezing the assets of several Russian banks, a ban on coal imports from Russia, and an arms embargo on Russia.The new sanctions will also include a ban on access to EU ports for ships under the Russian flag, as well as restrictions on trucking companies in Russia and Belarus.The sacntions will affect businessmen, journalists, representatives of the security forces and the military.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, russophobia, sanctions, eu