International
BREAKING NEWS: US Slaps New Sanctions on Russia
https://sputniknews.com/20220406/un-security-council-holds-meeting-on-military-biological-activities-1094526093.html
UN Security Council Holds Meeting on Military-Biological Activities
UN Security Council Holds Meeting on Military-Biological Activities
Last month, the Russian Defence Ministry has revealed that about 30 biological laboratories funded by the Pentagon have been operating in Ukraine, conducting... 06.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-06T14:03+0000
2022-04-06T15:03+0000
un
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/06/1094526731_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4b85bd79fcf1005457b46c8162a41e94.jpg
Sputnik is live in New York, where the UN Security Council holds Arria-formula informal meeting called by Russia , which is titled "Threats to international peace and security emanating from military biological activities in regions across the globe".This meeting is scheduled as Moscow is pointing out the US activity across the world, since Washington-funded activities in researching dangerous bio samples were discovered in Ukraine. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
UN Security Council Holds Meeting on Military-Biological Activities
UN Security Council Holds Meeting on Military-Biological Activities
2022-04-06T14:03+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/06/1094526731_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9bf7dc02d3b08c05db6d664c90f519ff.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
un, russia, видео

UN Security Council Holds Meeting on Military-Biological Activities

14:03 GMT 06.04.2022 (Updated: 15:03 GMT 06.04.2022)
© Ruptly
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Last month, the Russian Defence Ministry has revealed that about 30 biological laboratories funded by the Pentagon have been operating in Ukraine, conducting tests on extremely dangerous infections.
Sputnik is live in New York, where the UN Security Council holds Arria-formula informal meeting called by Russia , which is titled "Threats to international peace and security emanating from military biological activities in regions across the globe".
This meeting is scheduled as Moscow is pointing out the US activity across the world, since Washington-funded activities in researching dangerous bio samples were discovered in Ukraine.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала