UN Security Council Holds Meeting on Military-Biological Activities
14:03 GMT 06.04.2022 (Updated: 15:03 GMT 06.04.2022)
Last month, the Russian Defence Ministry has revealed that about 30 biological laboratories funded by the Pentagon have been operating in Ukraine, conducting tests on extremely dangerous infections.
Sputnik is live in New York, where the UN Security Council holds Arria-formula informal meeting called by Russia , which is titled "Threats to international peace and security emanating from military biological activities in regions across the globe".
This meeting is scheduled as Moscow is pointing out the US activity across the world, since Washington-funded activities in researching dangerous bio samples were discovered in Ukraine.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!