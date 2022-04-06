International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220406/russian-supersonic-missiles-hit-ukrainian-military-fuel-depot--video-1094521996.html
Russian Supersonic Missiles Hit Ukrainian Military Fuel Depot – Video
Russian Supersonic Missiles Hit Ukrainian Military Fuel Depot – Video
The launch was carried out amid Russia's continuing special military operation in Ukraine that began on 24 February. The missiles targeted Ukrainian fuel... 06.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-06T10:21+0000
2022-04-06T10:21+0000
situation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
onyx missiles
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/06/1094521970_83:0:1057:548_1920x0_80_0_0_3e3cbf7438ec00adec860cc6d0b0e0ff.jpg
The Russian Defence Ministry has shown footage of the launch of two supersonic P-800 Oniks cruise missiles (NATO reporting name SS-N-26 "Strobile") from Crimea. The missiles, fired from the K-300P Bastion-P missile system (NATO reporting name SS-C-5 "Stooge"), targeted a fuel depot of the Ukrainian armed forces.The video shows two Oniks missiles briefly soaring straight up and then drastically changing their trajectory and flying beyond the horizon towards their designated targets at supersonic speeds.Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that a total of five Ukrainian fuel depots were destroyed by Russian missile strikes on 6 April near the cities of Radekhov, Kazatin, Prosyanaya, Nikolayev, and Novomoskovsk. These depots supplied Ukrainian armoured vehicles operating near Kharkov and Nikolayev, as well as in Donbass.Oniks missiles are capable of travelling at speeds of up to 2.6 Mach and hitting targets 600 kilometres away. The cruise missile can be launched not only from the ground, but also by fighter jets and from warships.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/06/1094521970_204:0:935:548_1920x0_80_0_0_a609314cd478e011f4de3ac918d5f2ce.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, onyx missiles

Russian Supersonic Missiles Hit Ukrainian Military Fuel Depot – Video

10:21 GMT 06.04.2022
© Russian Ministry of DefenceP-800 Oniks cruise missiles launch
P-800 Oniks cruise missiles launch - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2022
© Russian Ministry of Defence
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The launch was carried out amid Russia's continuing special military operation in Ukraine that began on 24 February. The missiles targeted Ukrainian fuel depots supplying armed units deployed in the Donbass, as well as in other regions.
The Russian Defence Ministry has shown footage of the launch of two supersonic P-800 Oniks cruise missiles (NATO reporting name SS-N-26 "Strobile") from Crimea. The missiles, fired from the K-300P Bastion-P missile system (NATO reporting name SS-C-5 "Stooge"), targeted a fuel depot of the Ukrainian armed forces.
The video shows two Oniks missiles briefly soaring straight up and then drastically changing their trajectory and flying beyond the horizon towards their designated targets at supersonic speeds.
Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that a total of five Ukrainian fuel depots were destroyed by Russian missile strikes on 6 April near the cities of Radekhov, Kazatin, Prosyanaya, Nikolayev, and Novomoskovsk. These depots supplied Ukrainian armoured vehicles operating near Kharkov and Nikolayev, as well as in Donbass.
Oniks missiles are capable of travelling at speeds of up to 2.6 Mach and hitting targets 600 kilometres away. The cruise missile can be launched not only from the ground, but also by fighter jets and from warships.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала