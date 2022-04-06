https://sputniknews.com/20220406/russian-supersonic-missiles-hit-ukrainian-military-fuel-depot--video-1094521996.html

Russian Supersonic Missiles Hit Ukrainian Military Fuel Depot – Video

The Russian Defence Ministry has shown footage of the launch of two supersonic P-800 Oniks cruise missiles (NATO reporting name SS-N-26 "Strobile") from Crimea. The missiles, fired from the K-300P Bastion-P missile system (NATO reporting name SS-C-5 "Stooge"), targeted a fuel depot of the Ukrainian armed forces.The video shows two Oniks missiles briefly soaring straight up and then drastically changing their trajectory and flying beyond the horizon towards their designated targets at supersonic speeds.Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that a total of five Ukrainian fuel depots were destroyed by Russian missile strikes on 6 April near the cities of Radekhov, Kazatin, Prosyanaya, Nikolayev, and Novomoskovsk. These depots supplied Ukrainian armoured vehicles operating near Kharkov and Nikolayev, as well as in Donbass.Oniks missiles are capable of travelling at speeds of up to 2.6 Mach and hitting targets 600 kilometres away. The cruise missile can be launched not only from the ground, but also by fighter jets and from warships.

