On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Clip Allegedly Portraying Ukrainian Troops Posing With Murdered Captured Soldiers Circulating Online
A video purportedly depicting a gruesome massacre of captured Russian soldiers by the Ukrainian military has gone viral online. The clip appears to show several corpses (at least one of them with their hands bound), lying in puddles of blood. At the very beginning of the video, one of the wounded can be seen moving, and a soldier shoots him dead.The servicemen in the video can be heard saying "Glory to Ukraine" (motto of Nazi collaborators in WWII that is often used by Ukrainian radial nationalists and neo-Nazis) and saying they had captured a "trophy" pointing to a military vehicle. There is a letter "V" painted on its side, which is a mark of Russian military equipment being used in Moscow's special operation.WARNING! GRAPHIC IMAGES! Some viewers may find the following photos disturbing.However, the location and the date the video was captured remain unclear.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
russia, ukraine

09:33 GMT 05.04.2022
Since the beginning of Moscow's special operation in Ukraine, videos appearing to show Ukrainian troops posing with dead bodies have made the rounds online, with numerous reports suggesting that Kiev's forces have resorted to torturing and killing.
A video purportedly depicting a gruesome massacre of captured Russian soldiers by the Ukrainian military has gone viral online. The clip appears to show several corpses (at least one of them with their hands bound), lying in puddles of blood. At the very beginning of the video, one of the wounded can be seen moving, and a soldier shoots him dead.
The servicemen in the video can be heard saying "Glory to Ukraine" (motto of Nazi collaborators in WWII that is often used by Ukrainian radial nationalists and neo-Nazis) and saying they had captured a "trophy" pointing to a military vehicle. There is a letter "V" painted on its side, which is a mark of Russian military equipment being used in Moscow's special operation.
WARNING! GRAPHIC IMAGES! Some viewers may find the following photos disturbing.
A screenshot of a graphic video, purportedly depicting Ukrainian soldiers killing captured servicemen.
However, the location and the date the video was captured remain unclear.
