The Future is Now: SpaceX to Help Grow Steaks in Orbit, Sending Artificial Meat Project to ISS

The Future is Now: SpaceX to Help Grow Steaks in Orbit, Sending Artificial Meat Project to ISS

The Axiom Mission 1 will be launched from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Wednesday, and it will deliver a special device to the ISS in a bid to... 04.04.2022, Sputnik International

SpaceX is planning a major meat experiment...beyond Earth. Elon Musk's company plans to send an all-private crew to the International Space Station to perform tests with Israel's Aleph Farms in a bid to create artificial steaks.The crew will include Israel Defence Force fighter pilot Eytan Stibbe, who will bring a microlab to plug it into power, so the researchers will be able to control it from the ground.According to the scientists, this will also allow the possibilities of cultivating artificial meat for astronauts to be researched, and how to produce enough food for long-term missions.

