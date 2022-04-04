International
The Future is Now: SpaceX to Help Grow Steaks in Orbit, Sending Artificial Meat Project to ISS
The Future is Now: SpaceX to Help Grow Steaks in Orbit, Sending Artificial Meat Project to ISS
The Axiom Mission 1 will be launched from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Wednesday, and it will deliver a special device to the ISS in a bid to...
SpaceX is planning a major meat experiment...beyond Earth. Elon Musk's company plans to send an all-private crew to the International Space Station to perform tests with Israel's Aleph Farms in a bid to create artificial steaks.The crew will include Israel Defence Force fighter pilot Eytan Stibbe, who will bring a microlab to plug it into power, so the researchers will be able to control it from the ground.According to the scientists, this will also allow the possibilities of cultivating artificial meat for astronauts to be researched, and how to produce enough food for long-term missions.
The Future is Now: SpaceX to Help Grow Steaks in Orbit, Sending Artificial Meat Project to ISS

04.04.2022
The Axiom Mission 1 will be launched from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Wednesday, and it will deliver a special device to the ISS in a bid to research growing meat in low gravity conditions.
SpaceX is planning a major meat experiment...beyond Earth. Elon Musk's company plans to send an all-private crew to the International Space Station to perform tests with Israel's Aleph Farms in a bid to create artificial steaks.
The crew will include Israel Defence Force fighter pilot Eytan Stibbe, who will bring a microlab to plug it into power, so the researchers will be able to control it from the ground.

"Aleph Farms is developing a technological platform for the production of cultivated beef steaks in a process that consumes a significantly smaller portion of the resources needed to raise an entire animal for meat", a spokesman said.

"Understanding how this process works in low gravity", they added, "will help develop a complete process of cultivated meat production for long-term space missions and build an efficient production process that reduces the environmental footprint on Earth".

According to the scientists, this will also allow the possibilities of cultivating artificial meat for astronauts to be researched, and how to produce enough food for long-term missions.
