Russia FM Lavrov & Arab League's Counterparts Hold Presser in Moscow

The Contact Group on Ukraine of the League of the Arab States (LAS) gathered in Moscow to discuss the situation in the Eastern European country amid the... 04.04.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, along with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and the contact group of the Arab League are holding a joint presser after talks.The contact group is comprised of foreign ministers of Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Sudan and the LAS Secretary General.Follow Sputnik's Feed to Find Out More.

sergei lavrov, arab league, видео