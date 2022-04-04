https://sputniknews.com/20220404/natural-compound-that-has-unexpected-effects-in-treating-breast-cancer-1094472171.html

Natural Compound That Has Unexpected Effects in Treating Breast Cancer

The spice cardamom is known for its inimitable smell and taste. Native to the Indian subcontinent and Indonesia, it is a great addition to pastry or coffee... 04.04.2022, Sputnik International

Cardamonin, which can be found in cardamom spice, has a good therapeutic effect when it comes to treating triple-negative breast cancer, according to research led by Florida A&M University in Tallahassee.The latest research is based on a study of human cancer cells. According to the findings, the compound is capable of targeting a gene that helps cancer cells to attack the immune system - the programmed cell death ligand 1 (PD-L1) gene.About 10 to 15 percent of breast cancer cases are triple-negative, meaning that there are no receptors for estrogen or progesterone and the body produces an excess amount of a protein called HER2 - an oncogene that drives tumor development.Triple-negative breast cancer has higher mortality rates. And in such cases hormone therapy used for other types of breast cancer is largely ineffective.According to Mendonca, the centuries-long use of cardamom as a spice and supplement shows that cardamonin poses no potential risks, whereas health benefits can be impressive.In the research, the scientists used two genetically different triple-negative breast cancer cell lines - one from women of African-American origin, and the other one from those of European descent. Both cell lines showed that cardamonin treatment decreased cell viability. However, cardamonin suppressed the PD-L1 gene in the Caucasian cell line more than in the African-American one.The team has indicated that it needs additional research to determine the therapeutic potential of cardamonin when it comes to breast cancer treatment before it is tested on people.

