Pre-Ceremony Awards Given to Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler The Creator & Kanye West Among Others

Ahead of the official start of the night's big event, various awards were given out in the following categories:

Best Pop Solo Performance: Olivia Rodrigo for "Drivers License"

Best Rock Performance: Foo fighters for "Making a Fire"

Best Alternative Music Album: St. Vincent for "Daddy's Home"

Best Traditional R&B Performance: H.E.R. for "Fight for You"

Best R&B Song: Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars) for "Leave the Door Open"

Best Rap Album: Tyler, the Creator for "Call Me If You Get Lost"