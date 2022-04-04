https://sputniknews.com/20220404/former-leader-of-costa-rica-figueres-congratulates-his-rival-chaves-with-runoff-election-victory-1094455406.html

Former Leader of Costa Rica Figueres Congratulates His Rival Chaves With Runoff Election Victory

Chaves has 52.85 percent of the votes, according to results announced by Costa Rica’s Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) after over 96 percent of the ballots were counted.Earlier, the TSE said after processing around 89 percent of the votes that Chaves had 52.9 percent, while Figueres had 47.1 percent.In the first round of the presidential election held in February, Figueres, who is a candidate from the National Liberation Party (PLN), won 27.28 percent. Meanwhile Chaves, from the Social Democratic Progress Party (PSD), was second with 16.78 percent.None of the candidates managed to get 40 percent in the first round, so a runoff was set for 3 April. The new four-year presidential term begins on 8 May.

