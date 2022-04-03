https://sputniknews.com/20220403/german-man-arrested-after-getting-covid-19-jab-87-times-in-scheme-to-help-anti-vaxxers-1094433407.html
German Man Arrested After Getting COVID-19 Jab 87 Times in Scheme to Help Anti-Vaxxers
German Man Arrested After Getting COVID-19 Jab 87 Times in Scheme to Help Anti-Vaxxers
The news of the man's alleged crimes comes months after anti-vaccination protests were held on the streets of Berlin in January, when the German government announced proposed plans for mandatory vaccinations of their citizens.
A German man who was selling vaccination passports to anti-vaxxers was vaccinated in four different states, including Saxony, where he received 87 COVID-19 vaccinations. He reportedly went to at least three vaccination centers a day during his heist before he was ultimately arrested.
The 61-year-old is presently under investigation by authorities in Saxony, with help from authorities in other states as well.
He was reportedly caught red-handed after a health care worker recognised him in Dresden, said Kai Kranich, a spokesperson for the German Red Cross. When he arrived to get another shot at a vaccination center
in the town of Eilenburg near Leipzig, the health care staff called the police and he was subsequently taken into police custody.
The man would reportedly enter a vaccination site with a blank vaccination document. After receiving his vaccine dose he would use the pages with information on the vaccine batch numbers and sell them to anti-vaxxers.
While the suspect used his real name and date of birth to register for the jab, he did not present his health insurance, which would have made health care officials more aware of the heinous actions.
"A national vaccine register or a coronavirus vaccine register would have shed light on the case immediately," Knut Köhler, a spokesperson for the Saxony state medical association told Frei Presse
, who first reported on the incident.
Although over 75% of eligible people in Germany are already vaccinated, there remains a minority of individuals who are opposed to vaccination, sometimes referred to as “anti-vaxxers.”
Germany is also behind in their vaccination rates when compared to other European countries. Spain reported that 85% of their people are fully vaccinated, while over 91% of people in Portugal are vaccinated.
Protests
against vaccines in Germany increased in January of this year, when the government announced that they would be scheduling mandatory vaccinations for the month of March, but because of backlash from the “far right” anti-vaccination groups, the vote on vaccine mandates was pushed to the beginning of April
.