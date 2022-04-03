https://sputniknews.com/20220403/dnepropetrovsk-mayor-calls-for-slaughter-of-russians-around-the-world-1094445455.html

Dnepropetrovsk Mayor Calls For Slaughter of Russians Around the World

In his Sunday address posted on social media, Boris Filatov, the mayor of the eastern Ukrainian city Dnepropetrovsk, referred to Russians as "non-humans". 03.04.2022, Sputnik International

Dnepropetrovsk Mayor, Boris Filatov, speaking on Sunday about Russians, said that Ukrainians now have "an absolute moral right" to "kill these non-humans around the world".Filatov also recommended that everyone "preserve their energy", since it will be "of use" later. Despite several calls that the post be blocked for promoting violence, Filatov's Facebook account remains available to be seen as of Sunday.In his statement, the mayor of Dnepropetrovsk appeared to be referring to the alleged killing of civilians in Bucha which Kiev claims was perpetrated by the Russian military. On Sunday, the Russian Defence Ministry denied the allegations, saying that "not a single local resident suffered any violent action" while Bucha was under the Russian troops' control.According to Moscow, photos and videos of alleged corpses of civilians lying in the streets of Bucha are "another production of the Kiev regime for the western media".

