As Russia Continues Its Military Op in Ukraine, Syria Shows That a Friend in Need is a Friend Indeed

In 2015, when Daesh* was still strong in Syria and various rebel groups were tearing the country apart, Damascus approached Moscow and asked for military assistance.Russian President Vladimir Putin understood where Syrian pleas for assistance were coming from. At the time, the future of his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad seemed bleak, his control over the country was not guaranteed, and that prompted the Kremlin to give a greenlight to aid Damascus.Between 2015 and 2017 Russia and Syrian forces managed to stabilise the situation in the war-torn country. Daesh, who lost control over most of its territory, was forced to flee. Many rebel groups there were ultimately destroyed.Returning the FavourDamascus has never forgotten the helping hand extended by Moscow and now, as Russia's military operation in Ukraine has entered its second month, Syria wants to pay it back.It was one of the few countries that voted against an anti-Russian resolution at the United Nations General Assembly, and it has declined calls to join a number of Western sanctions against the Kremlin.To diminish the influence of Washington Syria is now reportedly leading negotiations with Moscow to start mutual trade in their own currencies, dropping the US dollar.Similarly, Russia is also holding talks with other players, including India and China, something that has made decision-makers in Washington worried.People's SupportYet, Saleh says it is not only the government that is expressing its support for Moscow. Ordinary Syrians are backing the Kremlin too.Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, Syrians have staged multiple protests in support of Moscow. The most recent were held last week in the cities of Tartus and Latakia. There have also been demonstrations in the capital Damascus.Their support has not been limited to words alone. In recent weeks it has been reported that hundreds of Syrian military men have been heading to Moscow, where they will be given training before being dispatched to Ukraine, to fight alongside Russians.Allegedly, 300 such fighters have already reached Ukraine. Thousands of others are still on their way.Saleh says she cannot verify the accuracy of these reports. She believes that the Russian Army is "strong" and doesn't need the support of external actors. Neither does she believe Western claims that the operation continuing for over a month is due to Moscow's alleged unpreparedness in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.* Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

