Sri Lanka Introduces Island-Wide Curfew Amid Public Unrest
Sri Lanka Introduces Island-Wide Curfew Amid Public Unrest
02.04.2022
sri lanka
curfew
The decision was made after mass protests have erupted Thursday night due to the growing public discontent with the government's efforts in dealing with the economic crisis that has gripped the country for the past three years. The protesters called for the president’s resignation, at least 45 demonstrators were arrested.The curfew will go into effect on Saturday at 18:00 (00:00 GMT) and will remain in effect until Monday 06:00 (00:00 GMT), according to Adaderana news portal.On Friday, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a country-wide state of emergency to ensure "public security and maintenance of public order."Sri Lanka is now facing the worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948. The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by the clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. That left the country unable to buy enough fuel, with people facing acute scarcity of food and basic necessities, heating fuel and gas.
sri lanka
sri lanka, curfew

Sri Lanka Introduces Island-Wide Curfew Amid Public Unrest

16:06 GMT 02.04.2022
© AP Photo / Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lankan army soldiers stand guard before curfew begins in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, April 2, 2022.
© AP Photo / Eranga Jayawardena
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sri Lanka has imposed an island-wide curfew, which will last until Monday, local media reported on Saturday, citing the Sri Lankan Department of Government Information.
The decision was made after mass protests have erupted Thursday night due to the growing public discontent with the government's efforts in dealing with the economic crisis that has gripped the country for the past three years. The protesters called for the president’s resignation, at least 45 demonstrators were arrested.
The curfew will go into effect on Saturday at 18:00 (00:00 GMT) and will remain in effect until Monday 06:00 (00:00 GMT), according to Adaderana news portal.
On Friday, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a country-wide state of emergency to ensure "public security and maintenance of public order."
Protesters run to take cover as police uses tear gas shells to disperse them during a protest outside Sri Lankan president's private residence on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, March 31, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2022
About 40 People, Including Journalists Reportedly Hurt in Sri Lanka Riots
Yesterday, 12:53 GMT
Sri Lanka is now facing the worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948. The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by the clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. That left the country unable to buy enough fuel, with people facing acute scarcity of food and basic necessities, heating fuel and gas.
