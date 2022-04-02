https://sputniknews.com/20220402/sri-lanka-introduces-island-wide-curfew-amid-public-unrest-1094426023.html

Sri Lanka Introduces Island-Wide Curfew Amid Public Unrest

Sri Lanka Introduces Island-Wide Curfew Amid Public Unrest

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sri Lanka has imposed an island-wide curfew, which will last until Monday, local media reported on Saturday, citing the Sri Lankan... 02.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-02T16:06+0000

2022-04-02T16:06+0000

2022-04-02T16:06+0000

sri lanka

curfew

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/02/1094425998_0:84:2682:1593_1920x0_80_0_0_c39f79f0099bcfabb38d5c570904ac45.jpg

The decision was made after mass protests have erupted Thursday night due to the growing public discontent with the government's efforts in dealing with the economic crisis that has gripped the country for the past three years. The protesters called for the president’s resignation, at least 45 demonstrators were arrested.The curfew will go into effect on Saturday at 18:00 (00:00 GMT) and will remain in effect until Monday 06:00 (00:00 GMT), according to Adaderana news portal.On Friday, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a country-wide state of emergency to ensure "public security and maintenance of public order."Sri Lanka is now facing the worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948. The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by the clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. That left the country unable to buy enough fuel, with people facing acute scarcity of food and basic necessities, heating fuel and gas.

https://sputniknews.com/20220401/about-40-people-including-journalists-reportedly-hurt-in-sri-lanka-riots-1094393797.html

sri lanka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sri lanka, curfew