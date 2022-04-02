https://sputniknews.com/20220402/kanye-west-tells-kim-kardashian-hes-going-away-to-get-help-reports-say-1094412276.html

Kanye West Tells Kim Kardashian He's ‘Going Away to Get Help’, Reports Say

Kanye West Tells Kim Kardashian He's 'Going Away to Get Help', Reports Say

Kanye West officially divorced Kim Kardashian this spring after eight years of marriage.

US rapper Kanye West has reportedly told his ex-wife Kim Kardashian that he is "going away to get help".According to the source, it is still unclear whether West is planning to check into a treatment centre or just plans to remove himself from the public eye.Previously, Kardashian said that she would not let her ex-husband have rights to the children – the reality TV star wants to get sole custody. In turn, Kanye said that he also claims sole custody.On 19 February 2021 Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West and on 2 March, a US court declared that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage was officially over. All this time, the rapper tried to prevent the dissolution of the marriage. He went for everything: both threats and pleas on social networks. But Kim remained adamant.Kim and Kanye got married in the Florentine fortress of Forte di Belvedere in 2014.They have 4 children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2.

