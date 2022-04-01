https://sputniknews.com/20220401/uk-bars-sale-of-cezanne-work-until-august-amid-calls-to-preserve-it-as-national-treasure-1094394369.html

UK Bars Sale of Cezanne Work Until August Amid Calls to Preserve It As National Treasure

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom has placed a temporary export ban on a small yet historically important landscape by Paul Cezanne to allow time for a UK...

Estimated at 10 million pounds ($13 million), "Farm in Normandy, Summer (Hattenville)" marks an important moment in the career of the French post-impressionist painter when his style began shaping into its final form. It is also part of the Samuel Courtauld Collection, which helped form the British taste for international art in the 20th century.The export bar on the 1882 artwork, which is in a private collection, will remain in place through 31 July. The UK arts minister will consider offers from public bodies for less than the recommended price where appropriate, a press release said.The move was recommended by the Reviewing Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Objects of Cultural Interest, whose member Christopher Baker praised the painting as a bridge between the 19th-century painting and modernism.Notably, Cezanne employed his so-called "constructed brushstroke" to evoke dappled light, shadows and green hues of trees and a meadow, underscoring abstract structures behind nature that later became prominent in the works of Henri Matisse and Pablo Picasso.

