Russian FM Lavrov Holds Press Conference After Talks With Indian Counterpart Jaishankar in New Delhi

On 31 March, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in India to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Subramanyam... 01.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-01T09:22+0000

2022-04-01T09:22+0000

2022-04-01T09:22+0000

Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is speaking at a press conference after a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi.Lavrov is paying an official visit to India from 31 March to 1 April after completing a two-day visit to China.This is the second visit the Russian foreign minister has made to India in four months.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

