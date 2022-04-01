https://sputniknews.com/20220401/london-metal-exchange-suspends-placing-russian-metals-in-warehouses-due-to-duties-increase-1094394163.html

London Metal Exchange Suspends Placing Russian Metals in Warehouses Due to Duties Increase

London Metal Exchange Suspends Placing Russian Metals in Warehouses Due to Duties Increase

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - London Metal Exchange (LME) announced on Friday it temporarily halts the placement of some metals from Russia, including copper and... 01.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-01T13:03+0000

2022-04-01T13:03+0000

2022-04-01T13:03+0000

metal

london

exchange

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104741/27/1047412703_0:254:4928:3026_1920x0_80_0_0_18c5b7e2ae923c2fd740cf357b150618.jpg

On Monday, the United Kingdom has introduced additional 35% duties on a number of goods originating in Russia and Belarus, including metals, such as aluminum, lead and copper as well as iron and steel.The company explained that even though at the moment there are no Russian metals on the warrant in its warehouses, the additional duties mean that any deliveries of Russian metals with subsequent shipping across the UK or elsewhere would require significant costs, which thereby may create price volatilities and "disorderly market conditions."

london

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

metal, london, exchange