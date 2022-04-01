International
https://sputniknews.com/20220401/london-metal-exchange-suspends-placing-russian-metals-in-warehouses-due-to-duties-increase-1094394163.html
London Metal Exchange Suspends Placing Russian Metals in Warehouses Due to Duties Increase
London Metal Exchange Suspends Placing Russian Metals in Warehouses Due to Duties Increase
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - London Metal Exchange (LME) announced on Friday it temporarily halts the placement of some metals from Russia, including copper and... 01.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-01T13:03+0000
2022-04-01T13:03+0000
metal
london
exchange
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104741/27/1047412703_0:254:4928:3026_1920x0_80_0_0_18c5b7e2ae923c2fd740cf357b150618.jpg
On Monday, the United Kingdom has introduced additional 35% duties on a number of goods originating in Russia and Belarus, including metals, such as aluminum, lead and copper as well as iron and steel.The company explained that even though at the moment there are no Russian metals on the warrant in its warehouses, the additional duties mean that any deliveries of Russian metals with subsequent shipping across the UK or elsewhere would require significant costs, which thereby may create price volatilities and "disorderly market conditions."
london
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104741/27/1047412703_278:0:4651:3280_1920x0_80_0_0_4b7af5e1151a7716f2d964a96808c4f5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
metal, london, exchange

London Metal Exchange Suspends Placing Russian Metals in Warehouses Due to Duties Increase

13:03 GMT 01.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / LEON NEALTraders operate in the Ring, the open trading floor of the new London Metal Exchange (LME) in central London. (File)
Traders operate in the Ring, the open trading floor of the new London Metal Exchange (LME) in central London. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / LEON NEAL
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - London Metal Exchange (LME) announced on Friday it temporarily halts the placement of some metals from Russia, including copper and aluminum, in its warehouses amid the recent increase in duties on Russian imports.
On Monday, the United Kingdom has introduced additional 35% duties on a number of goods originating in Russia and Belarus, including metals, such as aluminum, lead and copper as well as iron and steel.
"As a result of the UK government's decision to place 35% additional duties on imports of Russian copper, lead, primary aluminium and aluminium alloy, we have announced an immediate suspension (see notice 22/097) on placing Russian brands on warrant in LME-listed UK warehouses unless exported from Russia prior to 25 March 2022," the statement read.
The company explained that even though at the moment there are no Russian metals on the warrant in its warehouses, the additional duties mean that any deliveries of Russian metals with subsequent shipping across the UK or elsewhere would require significant costs, which thereby may create price volatilities and "disorderly market conditions."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала