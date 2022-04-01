https://sputniknews.com/20220401/germanys-federal-public-prosecutor-accuses-german-citizen-of-spying-for-russia-1094391867.html
Germany's Federal Public Prosecutor Accuses German Citizen of Spying for Russia
Germany's Federal Public Prosecutor Accuses German Citizen of Spying for Russia
According to the prosecutors' statement, the suspected spy is a German reserve military officer. 01.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-01T12:11+0000
2022-04-01T12:11+0000
2022-04-01T12:14+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
germany
Germany's Federal Public Prosecutor Accuses German Citizen of Spying for Russia
12:11 GMT 01.04.2022 (Updated: 12:14 GMT 01.04.2022)
Being updated
According to the prosecutors' statement, the suspected spy is a German reserve military officer.