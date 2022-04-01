International
Germany's Federal Public Prosecutor Accuses German Citizen of Spying for Russia
Germany's Federal Public Prosecutor Accuses German Citizen of Spying for Russia
According to the prosecutors' statement, the suspected spy is a German reserve military officer. 01.04.2022, Sputnik International
germany
Germany's Federal Public Prosecutor Accuses German Citizen of Spying for Russia

12:11 GMT 01.04.2022
According to the prosecutors' statement, the suspected spy is a German reserve military officer.
