US President Biden Unveils Policy on Lowering Gas Prices

Watch a live broadcast from Washington DC as US President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on how his administration proposes to lower gas prices.Like Europe, the US has been facing rising gas prices since they decided to impose severe sanctions on Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine. Earlier in March, Biden ordered a boycott of Russian energy imports and called on Europe to do as much as it could to reduce their dependence on Russian fuel. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

