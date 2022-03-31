International
US President Biden Unveils Policy on Lowering Gas Prices
joe biden
gas prices
Watch a live broadcast from Washington DC as US President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on how his administration proposes to lower gas prices.Like Europe, the US has been facing rising gas prices since they decided to impose severe sanctions on Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine. Earlier in March, Biden ordered a boycott of Russian energy imports and called on Europe to do as much as it could to reduce their dependence on Russian fuel. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
2022
US President Biden Unveils Policy on Lowering Gas Prices

17:49 GMT 31.03.2022 (Updated: 17:50 GMT 31.03.2022)
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event at the Royal Castle, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Warsaw, Poland March 26, 2022.
© REUTERS / Slawomir Kaminski/AGENCJA WYBORC
Gas prices both in the US and in Europe hit record highs after unprecedented economic sanctions were imposed on Russia because of its special military operation in Ukraine.
Watch a live broadcast from Washington DC as US President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on how his administration proposes to lower gas prices.
Like Europe, the US has been facing rising gas prices since they decided to impose severe sanctions on Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine. Earlier in March, Biden ordered a boycott of Russian energy imports and called on Europe to do as much as it could to reduce their dependence on Russian fuel.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
