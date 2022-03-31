https://sputniknews.com/20220331/us-president-biden-unveils-policy-on-lowering-gas-prices-1094362718.html
US President Biden Unveils Policy on Lowering Gas Prices
US President Biden Unveils Policy on Lowering Gas Prices
Gas prices both in the US and in Europe hit record highs after unprecedented economic sanctions were imposed on Russia because of its special military... 31.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-31T17:49+0000
2022-03-31T17:49+0000
2022-03-31T17:50+0000
joe biden
gas prices
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1a/1094226048_0:0:3076:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_2a2659c0331da5c428b162b2e46ab785.jpg
Watch a live broadcast from Washington DC as US President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on how his administration proposes to lower gas prices.Like Europe, the US has been facing rising gas prices since they decided to impose severe sanctions on Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine. Earlier in March, Biden ordered a boycott of Russian energy imports and called on Europe to do as much as it could to reduce their dependence on Russian fuel. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1a/1094226048_212:0:2943:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b82a4f81584a7627921c0fb5888f58ce.jpg
US President Biden Unveils Policy on Lowering Gas Prices
US President Biden Unveils Policy on Lowering Gas Prices
2022-03-31T17:49+0000
true
PT16M33S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
joe biden, gas prices, видео
US President Biden Unveils Policy on Lowering Gas Prices
17:49 GMT 31.03.2022 (Updated: 17:50 GMT 31.03.2022)
Gas prices both in the US and in Europe hit record highs after unprecedented economic sanctions were imposed on Russia because of its special military operation in Ukraine.
Watch a live broadcast from Washington DC as US President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on how his administration proposes to lower gas prices.
Like Europe, the US has been facing rising gas prices since they decided to impose severe sanctions on Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine. Earlier in March, Biden ordered a boycott of Russian energy imports and called on Europe to do as much as it could to reduce their dependence on Russian fuel.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.