Ukraine Threatens to Sink Any Foreign Ship Trying to Leave Its Ports, Russian MoD Says
Earlier, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said the Ukrainian military had installed about 420 mines at the entrance to the ports of Odessa, Ochakov... 31.03.2022, Sputnik International
11:02 GMT 31.03.2022 (Updated: 11:05 GMT 31.03.2022)
Earlier, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said the Ukrainian military had installed about 420 mines at the entrance to the ports of Odessa, Ochakov, Chornomorsk and Yuzhnoe since the beginning of the Russian military operation in the country.