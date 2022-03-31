https://sputniknews.com/20220331/india-congress-launches-nationwide-protest-amid-rising-fuel-prices-1094348804.html

India: Congress Launches Nationwide Protest Amid Rising Fuel Prices

India: Congress Launches Nationwide Protest Amid Rising Fuel Prices

Several Indian parties, including the Congress Party, are hitting out at the ruling party BJP over rising fuel and commodities prices. On Wednesday, rating... 31.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-31T08:54+0000

2022-03-31T08:54+0000

2022-03-31T09:01+0000

india

india

congress

indian national congress

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

delhi

new delhi

karnataka

karnataka state

inflation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1f/1094351896_0:1:1599:900_1920x0_80_0_0_96eec81a7041cbb7a07a70ae017da545.jpg

India's main opposition party Congress on Thursday launched a week-long protest against the fuel price hike in New Delhi, and other parts of the country, demanding its rollback.Congress parliamentarians, including Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha (the upper house) Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress senior politician Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have gathered outside India's parliament to voice dissent. The participating politicians were seen carrying placards, and raising slogans targeting PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).Now, a litre of petrol in Delhi costs INR 101.81 ($1.35) and diesel costs INR 93.07 ($1.23) after a price hike on Thursday. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 116.72 ($1.54) per litre and diesel costs INR 100.94 ($1.33). Fuel prices in India vary from state to state, depending on local taxes such as the Value Added Tax (VAT) and freight chargesCongress Parliamentarian Chowdhury said, "We had predicted that as soon as elections in five states will conclude, the fuel prices will be hiked. And see, it has."Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress president D.K. Shivakumar launched the protest in his state, during which he opted to garland a domestic gas cylinder, implying the end or 'death' of the cylinder, for going beyond the ordinary persons' reach.During the protest, Congress workers stated that the cylinder is no more affordable for an ordinary man in the country. "Hence, we're bidding adieu to the gas cylinder."Additionally, Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) domestic cooking gas prices were increased by INR 50 ($0.50) per cylinder earlier this month.Meanwhile, the party workers were seen making similar gestures in other parts of the country during their protests. Congress called for people to stage protest outside their homes, by beating "drum-bells and other instruments" on Thursday.The party has also planned district-level protests against inflation from 2 to 4 April, and state-level demonstrations on 7 April.Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices rose on Thursday as well. It was the ninth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month-long hiatus in rate revision on 22 March.Since 4 November, fuel prices hadn't increased in the country while five states were undergoing legislative assembly elections. Prices didn't even budge when the cost of crude oil had surged by nearly $30 per barrel. Indian oil firms had not revised fuel prices for 137 days despite the substantial increase in global oil prices.On 24 March, Moody's Investors Services said that the three state-owned fuel retailers – Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd – incurred losses of around INR 190 billion ($2.5 billion) in revenue for keeping petrol and diesel prices on hold during the state assembly polls.

india

delhi

new delhi

karnataka

karnataka state

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

india, india, congress, indian national congress, bharatiya janata party (bjp), delhi, new delhi, karnataka, karnataka state, inflation