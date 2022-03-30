https://sputniknews.com/20220330/uk-pm-boris-johnson-answers-mps-questions-1094314061.html
UK PM Boris Johnson Answers MPs Questions
On Tuesday, Scotland Yard confirmed that it will fine 20 people who attended parties held at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official residence. 30.03.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from the House of Commons in London as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson answered questions from members of Parliament.The London Metropolitan Police on Tuesday confirmed that it will issue 20 fines to people who attended parties held at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official residence in Downing Street and other government buildings during the COVID-19 lockdown.The Metropolitan Police said, however, that they will not name those who receive the fixed-penalty notices.Johnson, who is thought to have attended as many as six of the 12 illegal parties under investigation, is not believed to be among those included among the people who will be fined, the Mirror online edition said.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik is live from the House of Commons in London as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson answered questions from members of Parliament.
The London Metropolitan Police on Tuesday confirmed that it will issue 20 fines to people who attended parties held at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official residence in Downing Street and other government buildings during the COVID-19 lockdown.
The Metropolitan Police said, however, that they will not name those who receive the fixed-penalty notices.
Johnson, who is thought to have attended as many as six of the 12 illegal parties under investigation, is not believed to be among those included among the people who will be fined, the Mirror online edition said.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!