https://sputniknews.com/20220330/uk-pm-boris-johnson-answers-mps-questions-1094314061.html

UK PM Boris Johnson Answers MPs Questions

UK PM Boris Johnson Answers MPs Questions

On Tuesday, Scotland Yard confirmed that it will fine 20 people who attended parties held at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official residence. 30.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-30T10:35+0000

2022-03-30T10:35+0000

2022-03-30T10:35+0000

uk

boris johnson

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1e/1094321005_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_83eb7e598a5a4036f19712459625ea4b.jpg

Sputnik is live from the House of Commons in London as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson answered questions from members of Parliament.The London Metropolitan Police on Tuesday confirmed that it will issue 20 fines to people who attended parties held at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official residence in Downing Street and other government buildings during the COVID-19 lockdown.The Metropolitan Police said, however, that they will not name those who receive the fixed-penalty notices.Johnson, who is thought to have attended as many as six of the 12 illegal parties under investigation, is not believed to be among those included among the people who will be fined, the Mirror online edition said.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

UK PM Boris Johnson Answers MPs Questions UK PM Boris Johnson Answers MPs Questions 2022-03-30T10:35+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, boris johnson, видео