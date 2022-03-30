https://sputniknews.com/20220330/south-african-parliament-votes-against-no-confidence-motion-against-acting-cabinet-1094340835.html

South African Parliament Votes Against No Confidence Motion Against Acting Cabinet

South African Parliament Votes Against No Confidence Motion Against Acting Cabinet

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The South African National Assembly, the lower house of the country's parliament, did not uphold on Wednesday the no confidence motion... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International

"Honorable members, the outcomes are as follows: there is one abstention, 131 'yes' and 231 'no.' The motion is therefore not agreed to," Solomon Lechesa Tsenoli, the deputy speaker of the South African National Assembly, told the assembly.The Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) voted in favor of the motion.The DA filed its motion of no confidence in the government on February 14 citing lack of maintaining proper economic standards of living for the population. The voting was held in the form of an open ballot vote.

