Pakistani Minister Claims Ex-PM Sharif Provided Address of 26/11 Terrorist Ajmal Kasab to India

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday claimed that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had provided detailed information about the Mumbai attack terrorist Ajmal Kasab to India.He made the claim at an event where Pakistan's current Prime Minister Imran Khan was also present.In a video doing rounds on social media, Sheikh can be heard saying: “He [Nawaz Sharif] gave the Faridkot [Pakistan] address of Ajmal Kasab to India. If someone proves me wrong, deem me as a thief, and I will accept the punishment.”He also alleged that Sharif received funds from ex-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, al-Qaeda* founder Osama Bin Laden and ex-Iraqi president Saddam Hussein.The revelations by Rasheed come as Imran Khan is facing a no-confidence motion submitted by the opposition parties of the country. The vote on the no-confidence motion against Khan will be held on 3 April.Ajmal Kasab was one of the Pakistani terrorists linked to the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) that attacked the financial capital of India, Mumbai, on 26 November 2008. The attacks are commonly referred to as the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.He was the only terrorist captured alive on 27 November after a 60-hour siege. Kasab was put on trial and a court sentenced him to death on 6 May 2010. His sentence was upheld by the Bombay High Court on 21 February 2011. Later, the Supreme Court of India, where Kasab had filed an appeal, also upheld the death sentence on 29 August 2012.He was finally hanged in Yerawada Jail in Pune city of Maharashtra on 21 November 2012 after his mercy petition was rejected by the president of India.*Lashkar-e-Taiba and al-Qaeda are terrorist organisations banned in Russia and many other countries.

