Live Video: ISS Expedition 66 Crew Deorbit Burn and Landing
New Mechanisms on Ruble Payments For Gas are 'Time-Consuming', Kremlin Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New mechanisms on ruble payments for gas will not start operating from Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
russia
gas
payments
eu
ukraine
"No, absolutely. Payment and deliveries are a time-consuming process," Peskov told reporters when asked if new rules apply from 31 March.The spokesman did not disclose possible solutions for switching to payments in rubles for gas but promised that they would be announced on Thursday.On 23 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia would transfer payments for gas supplies into rubles for "unfriendly countries". He explained that after the West "froze" Russian dollar and euro assets, "supplying our goods to the European Union and the United States and receiving payment in dollars, euros, and a number of other currencies" would no longer make any sense to Moscow.Putin instructed the Russian Central Bank and the cabinet to determine the procedure for transactions with Europe in rubles within a week. He added, however, that Russia would continue to supply gas in volumes and at prices fixed in the contracts. The idea of switching to rubles in payments for gas comes as part of Russia’s response to the unprecedented European sanctions imposed on Moscow in reaction to its special military operation in Ukraine.
ukraine
russia, gas, payments, eu, ukraine

New Mechanisms on Ruble Payments For Gas are 'Time-Consuming', Kremlin Says

10:45 GMT 30.03.2022 (Updated: 10:51 GMT 30.03.2022)
© AFP 2022 / ANDREY GOLOVANOVA worker of Russian gas and oil giant Gazprom works on February 18, 2015 in Novoprtovskoye oil and gas condensates oilfield at Cape Kamenny in the Gulf of Ob shore line in the south-east of a peninsular in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, 250 km north of the town of Nadym, northern Russia
A worker of Russian gas and oil giant Gazprom works on February 18, 2015 in Novoprtovskoye oil and gas condensates oilfield at Cape Kamenny in the Gulf of Ob shore line in the south-east of a peninsular in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, 250 km north of the town of Nadym, northern Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / ANDREY GOLOVANOV
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New mechanisms on ruble payments for gas will not start operating from Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"No, absolutely. Payment and deliveries are a time-consuming process," Peskov told reporters when asked if new rules apply from 31 March.
The spokesman did not disclose possible solutions for switching to payments in rubles for gas but promised that they would be announced on Thursday.
On 23 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia would transfer payments for gas supplies into rubles for "unfriendly countries". He explained that after the West "froze" Russian dollar and euro assets, "supplying our goods to the European Union and the United States and receiving payment in dollars, euros, and a number of other currencies" would no longer make any sense to Moscow.
Putin instructed the Russian Central Bank and the cabinet to determine the procedure for transactions with Europe in rubles within a week. He added, however, that Russia would continue to supply gas in volumes and at prices fixed in the contracts. The idea of switching to rubles in payments for gas comes as part of Russia’s response to the unprecedented European sanctions imposed on Moscow in reaction to its special military operation in Ukraine.
