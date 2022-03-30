https://sputniknews.com/20220330/iss-expedition-66-crew-undocks-from-iss-as-it-prepares-to-return-to-earth-1094312091.html
Expedition 66 commander Anton Shkaplerov, his fellow Russian cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov, and NASA Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei undock from the station aboard the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft.Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemiev, Denis Matveev and Sergei Korsakov, Americans Thomas Marshburn, Raja Chari and Kayla Barron, as well as German astronaut Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency will continue to work at the space station. Shortly before returning, Shkaplerov handed over command of the ISS to Marshburn.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
