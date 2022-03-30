https://sputniknews.com/20220330/iss-expedition-66-crew-undocks-from-iss-as-it-prepares-to-return-to-earth-1094312091.html

ISS Expedition 66 Crew Undocks From ISS as it Prepares to Return to Earth

ISS Expedition 66 Crew Undocks From ISS as it Prepares to Return to Earth

On 18 March, three Russians cosmonauts, Oleg Artemiev, Denis Matveev and Sergei Korsakov, arrived at the International Space Station to replace the departing... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-30T06:47+0000

2022-03-30T06:47+0000

2022-03-30T06:47+0000

tech

iss

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1e/1094313587_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_973d94f4b80c81ac5e915ff62f681509.jpg

Expedition 66 commander Anton Shkaplerov, his fellow Russian cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov, and NASA Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei undock from the station aboard the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft.Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemiev, Denis Matveev and Sergei Korsakov, Americans Thomas Marshburn, Raja Chari and Kayla Barron, as well as German astronaut Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency will continue to work at the space station. Shortly before returning, Shkaplerov handed over command of the ISS to Marshburn.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ISS Expedition 66 Crew Undocks From ISS as It Prepares to Return to Earth ISS Expedition 66 Crew Undocks From ISS as It Prepares to Return to Earth 2022-03-30T06:47+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

tech, iss, видео