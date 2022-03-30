https://sputniknews.com/20220330/iss-expedition-66-crew-deorbit-burn-and-landing--1094312182.html

ISS Expedition 66 Crew Deorbit Burn and Landing

On 19 January, Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov carried out a seven-hour spacewalk for the first time this year. 30.03.2022, Sputnik International

Russia's Expedition 66 members, cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, as well as American astronaut Mark Vande Hei are returning to Earth.Pyotr Dubrov and Mark Vande Hei arrived at the station along with fellow Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky on the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft on 9 April 2021. Shkaplerov arrived on another ship – on 5 October.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

